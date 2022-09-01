Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Google has not approved Donald Trump's Truth Social app; Here's what tech giant said

    Google said that Trump's Truth Social app violated Play policies and required "effective systems for moderating user-generated content" in order to be offered on the platform. Former US President Donald Trump launched his ‘Truth Social’ app last year after his account was permanently suspended by Twitter over his tweets allegedly inciting rioters who stormed the US Capitol.

    Google has not approved Donald Trump s Truth Social app Here s what tech giant said gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 12:15 PM IST

    The Google Play store will not accept the Truth Social app from former US President Donald Trump unless it complies with the company's guidelines for content moderation, which include no violent threats. The internet giant issued the declaration in response to the Trump campaign's claim that it was unaware of the reason why its social network app hadn't yet been accepted for the Google Play Store, which houses media for Android-powered smartphones.

    According to a Google representative, the firm informed Truth Social that their app breached Play regulations and needed "effective procedures for regulating user-generated material" in order to be made available on the platform on August 19.

    The IT company claims that the software violates policies prohibiting content that calls for violence and physical threats. The Google official stated, "Last week Truth Social emailed back accepting our criticism and indicating they are working on fixing these issues."

    Also Read | Truecaller launches iOS update with improved spam detection, speed limit & more

    Truth Social would still be allowed to distribute its app through other internet channels other than Google's online store, such as its website. The only entry point to the company's mobile devices is Apple's App Store, where a version of Truth Social was still accessible as of Wednesday.

    Truth Social is Trump's answer to platforms such as Twitter, from which he was ejected after a mob he egged on assaulted the US Capitol in January 2021.  There are rising indications that Truth Social is having financial difficulties. The website has stopped making payments to the business that runs it, RightForge, according to a report last week by Fox Business Network. RightForge is owed $1.6 million. Trump Media and Technology Group said in a regulatory filing that it has secured an extra $15 million in cash, which it estimates would allow it to cover its expenses until the end of April 2019.

    Also Read | Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR: Report

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 12:15 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Truecaller launches iOS update with improved spam detection speed limit more gcw

    Truecaller launches iOS update with improved spam detection, speed limit & more

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR Report gcw

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR: Report

    Twitter announces podcasts to the platform new Spaces Tab to bring personalised experience gcw

    Twitter announces podcasts to the platform, new Spaces Tab to bring personalised experience

    4 reasons why Redmi Note 11 SE should be your next smartphone gcw

    4 reasons why Redmi Note 11 SE should be your next smartphone

    Twitter denies having Indian agents on its payroll, but gets a lashing from parliamentary panel

    Twitter denies having Indian 'agents' on its payroll, but gets a lashing from MPs

    Recent Stories

    Safdarjung Hospital MBBS student found dead in hostel room - adt

    Safdarjung Hospital MBBS student found dead in hostel room

    Is Kartik Aaryan in love again after break up with Sara Ali Khan? Here's what we know RBA

    Is Kartik Aaryan in love again after break up with Sara Ali Khan? Here's what we know

    Truecaller launches iOS update with improved spam detection speed limit more gcw

    Truecaller launches iOS update with improved spam detection, speed limit & more

    Delhi reverts to old excise policy, tipplers welcome government-run liquor vends: Check details AJR

    Delhi reverts to old excise policy, tipplers welcome government-run liquor vends: Check details

    Portugals health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies - adt

    Portugal's health minister resigns after pregnant Indian tourist dies

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon