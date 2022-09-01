Google has not approved Donald Trump's Truth Social app; Here's what tech giant said

Google said that Trump's Truth Social app violated Play policies and required "effective systems for moderating user-generated content" in order to be offered on the platform. Former US President Donald Trump launched his ‘Truth Social’ app last year after his account was permanently suspended by Twitter over his tweets allegedly inciting rioters who stormed the US Capitol.

The Google Play store will not accept the Truth Social app from former US President Donald Trump unless it complies with the company's guidelines for content moderation, which include no violent threats. The internet giant issued the declaration in response to the Trump campaign's claim that it was unaware of the reason why its social network app hadn't yet been accepted for the Google Play Store, which houses media for Android-powered smartphones.

According to a Google representative, the firm informed Truth Social that their app breached Play regulations and needed "effective procedures for regulating user-generated material" in order to be made available on the platform on August 19.

The IT company claims that the software violates policies prohibiting content that calls for violence and physical threats. The Google official stated, "Last week Truth Social emailed back accepting our criticism and indicating they are working on fixing these issues."

Truth Social would still be allowed to distribute its app through other internet channels other than Google's online store, such as its website. The only entry point to the company's mobile devices is Apple's App Store, where a version of Truth Social was still accessible as of Wednesday.

Truth Social is Trump's answer to platforms such as Twitter, from which he was ejected after a mob he egged on assaulted the US Capitol in January 2021. There are rising indications that Truth Social is having financial difficulties. The website has stopped making payments to the business that runs it, RightForge, according to a report last week by Fox Business Network. RightForge is owed $1.6 million. Trump Media and Technology Group said in a regulatory filing that it has secured an extra $15 million in cash, which it estimates would allow it to cover its expenses until the end of April 2019.

