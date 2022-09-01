Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR: Report

The iPhone SE 2022 was launched earlier this year. The smartphone was launched at a price of Rs 43,900 in India and comes with Apple's A15 bionic chipset. Apple likes to subtly alter the hardware from older generations to create the more affordable iPhone SE variant.

The Apple iPhone SE is the most cheap model of the popular smartphone. However, the price tag comes with a significant concession that sets you back in terms of design at least five years. The touchID-integrated home button, broad bezels, and prior iteration of Apple's design language are all present on the iPhone SE. However, the Cupertino-based company is now anticipated to release the iPhone XR design with the new iPhone SE, according to a report.

AppleInsider claims that the next fourth-generation iPhone SE from the tech giant will essentially be an iPhone XR redesign. According to the story, Jon Prosser's forecast is probably simply a logical extrapolation of Apple's earlier concepts for the iPhone SE.

Apple likes to subtly alter the hardware from older generations to create the more affordable iPhone SE variant. Hardware from the 2013 iPhone 5S was updated for the first model from 2016. The iPhone 2022 model was developed based on the iPhone 8. First spotted by AppleTrackr, Prosser predicted on the Geared Up podcast.

“The iPhone SE 4, likely coming next year, will essentially be a rebranded iPhone XR. Expect a 6.1-inch display with Face ID, 12MP rear camera and IP67 water and dust resistance," Apple Track tweeted.

As with prior versions, Apple could potentially employ the most recent iPhone CPU in the next iPhone SE. The A17 Bionic processor from the iPhone 15 will likely power the iPhone SE if it launches in 2024.

The battery life of the iPhone SE has never been great, but the iPhone SE 4 could be helped by the iPhone XR's bigger battery. As a result, your iPhone SE may now easily last more over a day when used moderately to heavily. Apple may possibly give the iPhone SE 4 a USB-C connector for charging if it launches in 2025.

The third-generation iPhone SE with compatibility for 5G networks was released in March in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants in midnight, starlight, and red, with prices beginning at Rs 43,900. It boasts a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750x1334 resolution, 326ppi pixel density, and a maximum brightness of 625 nits.