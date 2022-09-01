Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR: Report

    The iPhone SE 2022 was launched earlier this year. The smartphone was launched at a price of Rs 43,900 in India and comes with Apple's A15 bionic chipset. Apple likes to subtly alter the hardware from older generations to create the more affordable iPhone SE variant.

    Next generation iPhone SE may look like iPhone XR Report gcw
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Sep 1, 2022, 11:08 AM IST

    The Apple iPhone SE is the most cheap model of the popular smartphone. However, the price tag comes with a significant concession that sets you back in terms of design at least five years. The touchID-integrated home button, broad bezels, and prior iteration of Apple's design language are all present on the iPhone SE. However, the Cupertino-based company is now anticipated to release the iPhone XR design with the new iPhone SE, according to a report.

    AppleInsider claims that the next fourth-generation iPhone SE from the tech giant will essentially be an iPhone XR redesign. According to the story, Jon Prosser's forecast is probably simply a logical extrapolation of Apple's earlier concepts for the iPhone SE.

    Apple likes to subtly alter the hardware from older generations to create the more affordable iPhone SE variant. Hardware from the 2013 iPhone 5S was updated for the first model from 2016.  The iPhone 2022 model was developed based on the iPhone 8. First spotted by AppleTrackr, Prosser predicted on the Geared Up podcast.

    Also Read | iPhone 11 available at Rs 25,000 on Flipkart? Here's how to buy it

    “The iPhone SE 4, likely coming next year, will essentially be a rebranded iPhone XR. Expect a 6.1-inch display with Face ID, 12MP rear camera and IP67 water and dust resistance," Apple Track tweeted.

    As with prior versions, Apple could potentially employ the most recent iPhone CPU in the next iPhone SE. The A17 Bionic processor from the iPhone 15 will likely power the iPhone SE if it launches in 2024.

    The battery life of the iPhone SE has never been great, but the iPhone SE 4 could be helped by the iPhone XR's bigger battery. As a result, your iPhone SE may now easily last more over a day when used moderately to heavily. Apple may possibly give the iPhone SE 4 a USB-C connector for charging if it launches in 2025.

    Also Read | Apple iPhone 14 official launch date announced; Here's what you can expect from launch

    The third-generation iPhone SE with compatibility for 5G networks was released in March in 64GB, 128GB, and 256GB variants in midnight, starlight, and red, with prices beginning at Rs 43,900. It boasts a 4.7-inch Retina HD display with a 750x1334 resolution, 326ppi pixel density, and a maximum brightness of 625 nits.

    Last Updated Sep 1, 2022, 11:08 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    4 reasons why Redmi Note 11 SE should be your next smartphone gcw

    4 reasons why Redmi Note 11 SE should be your next smartphone

    iPhone 11 available at Rs 25000 on Flipkart Here s how to buy it gcw

    iPhone 11 available at Rs 25,000 on Flipkart? Here's how to buy it

    iPhone 14 Pro design leaked ahead of its September launch all details here gcw

    iPhone 14 Pro design leaked ahead of its September launch

    Meta to bring new VR headset in October 2022 confirms CEO Mark Zuckerberg gcw

    Meta to bring new VR headset in October 2022, confirms CEO Mark Zuckerberg

    Xiaomi to ship Redmi Note 11 SE phone without a charger Here s what we know gcw

    Xiaomi to ship Redmi Note 11 SE phone without a charger? Here's what we know

    Recent Stories

    HOT PICTURES Kiara Advani shows off sexy legs in a slit gown drb

    HOT PICTURES: Kiara Advani shows off sexy legs in a slit gown

    SpiceJet flight scare: Nashik-bound flight returns to Delhi midway due to 'autopilot' snag AJR

    SpiceJet flight scare: Nashik-bound flight returns to Delhi midway due to 'autopilot' snag

    19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 91.50 on September 1; check revised rates here - adt

    19-kg commercial LPG cylinder price slashed by Rs 91.50 on September 1; check revised rates here

    Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa Police find 46 injury marks on BJP leader's body AJR

    Sonali Phogat murder case: Goa Police find 46 injury marks on BJP leader's body

    New mobile app 'mAbkaridelhi' to provide information on liquor vends in Delhi; here's what we know - adt

    New mobile app 'mAbkaridelhi' to provide information on liquor vends in Delhi; here's what we know

    Recent Videos

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games against Odisha Juggernauts, Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top moments: Telugu Yoddhas, Gujarat Giants register wins in final group-stage games

    Video Icon
    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Gurugram shocker! Rescued from high-rise building's lift, man slaps and abuses rescuers

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments and Highlights: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs after beating Mumbai Khiladis, Telugu Yoddhas dominate Gujarat Giants-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Chennai Quick Guns into playoffs, Telugu Yoddhas dominate

    Video Icon
    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate against Telugu Yoddhas; Gujarat Giants edge past Rajasthan Warriors-ayh

    Ultimate Kho Kho 2022, Top Moments: Odisha Juggernauts dominate; Gujarat Giants edge past

    Video Icon
    Asianet News Samvad with Cochin Shipyard CMD Madhu S Nair on CSL next projects

    Exclusive: Besides IAC Vikrant, more big-ticket orders with Cochin Shipyard

    Video Icon