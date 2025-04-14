OnePlus 13T design LEAKED ahead of official launch | What can you expect?

Read Full Article

For a while now, OnePlus has been hinting at its next little flagship, the OnePlus 13T. The business hasn't yet disclosed the design of the next phone, though. The whole design has not yet been released, despite the official teasers revealing the phone's thickness and even drawing comparisons between the OnePlus 13T and iPhone 16 Pro's displays. However, leaks and speculations have been persistent. A fresh leak that appears to be the official teaser has shown the OnePlus 13T design in all its splendour.

The source claims that an official teaser of the OnePlus 13T design was posted by Weibo's Digital Chat Station. However, this is not all. Out-of-the-box, another leak has the same design. This leak indicates that the OnePlus 13T will have two cameras on the rear panel. Compared to the earlier OnePlus smartphones, its design has a highly unique appearance. The camera module is squoval in form, framed in metal, and slightly elevated on the rear panel. Despite its bulky appearance, the business has hinted that the phone would have a thin profile.

OnePlus 13T: What can you expect?

Significant design details have been revealed by recent updates from OnePlus China President Louis Lee, suggesting that the next OnePlus 13T would favour a lightweight body without compromising battery capacity.

Lee claims that the gadget would have a battery that is more than 6,000mAh and weigh only 185 grammes, which is significantly less than the flagship OnePlus 13, which weighs more than 210 grammes. Additionally, he said that the phone will have a metal frame, slightly curved edges, and a shortcut key—first seen in the small series.

The OnePlus 13T is rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate—slightly more compact than the 6.82-inch panel on the standard OnePlus 13, yet still designed to deliver a high-end visual experience. This makes it an attractive option for users seeking a smaller device without compromising on screen quality.

