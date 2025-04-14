Soleno Launches Pill For Hyperphagia In Prader-Willi Syndrome Patients But Retail’s Unmoved

Read Full Article

Shares of biopharmaceutical company Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (SLNO) were in the spotlight on Monday after the company announced the launch of its VYKAT XR extended-release tablets in the U.S. as a treatment for hyperphagia in patients four years of age and older with Prader-Willi syndrome (PWS).

VYKAT XR has now been delivered to the first individuals living with PWS who have been prescribed the medication, the company said.

Prader-Willi syndrome is a rare genetic neurodevelopmental disorder caused by an abnormality in the gene expression on chromosome 15, estimated to occur in one in every 15,000 live births.

The disorder is defined by hyperphagia, an intense, persistent sensation of hunger, which could be life-threatening.

Soleno Therapeutics CEO Anish Bhatnagar said that the drug saw “strong interest” following approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) in late March.

“Our team is fully prepared to meet demand and is well-positioned to execute a successful commercial launch of this first-to-market treatment.”

VYKAT XR is the company’s first commercial product. The pills have to be consumed orally once a day.

Soleno said the common adverse effects identified in 10% or more individuals receiving the drug include hypertrichosis, edema, hyperglycemia, and rash.

On Stocktwits, retail sentiment around Soleno stayed unmoved within ‘bearish’ territory over the past 24 hours, coupled with ‘extremely low’ message volume.

SLNO's Sentiment Meter and Message Volume as of 9:00 a.m. ET on April 14, 2025 | Source: Stocktwits

SLNO stock is up by over 45% year-to-date and by over 72% over the past 12 months.

