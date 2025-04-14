Starbucks Updates Dress Code For Baristas To Offer Consistent Experience

Read Full Article

Starbucks (SBUX) said it will update the dress code for its baristas in its North American Stores to offer a consistent customer experience.

The new dress code will take effect on May 12, 2025. In its blog post, Starbucks highlighted the significance of the green apron and called it a symbol of the company.

The coffee giant aims to make the apron the center of attraction with the new dress code. Baristas must wear a solid black top and a denim bottom in any shade of khaki, blue, or black.

“We’re evolving our dress code in all stores to focus on simplified color options that allow our iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for our customers, no matter which store they visit across North America,” the company said in a post.

Starbucks also announced that it is creating a new line of company-branded t-shirts, which will be available to partners to purchase in addition to the two t-shirts the company will provide for free.

“By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners,” the company added.

The new dress code is part of Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol’s push to revamp the company. Niccol, who joined the company from Chipotle Mexican Grill, was appointed the CEO in August 2024.

Since being hired, Niccol has taken several steps, including shuffling the executive ladder and announcing layoffs.

