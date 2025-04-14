user
user icon

Starbucks Updates Dress Code For Baristas To Offer Consistent Experience

Baristas must wear a solid black top and a denim bottom in any shade of khaki, blue, or black.

Starbucks Updates Dress Code For Baristas To Offer Consistent Experience
Stocktwits Inc
Stocktwits Inc
Updated: Apr 14, 2025, 8:00 PM IST

Starbucks (SBUX) said it will update the dress code for its baristas in its North American Stores to offer a consistent customer experience.

The new dress code will take effect on May 12, 2025. In its blog post, Starbucks highlighted the significance of the green apron and called it a symbol of the company.

The coffee giant aims to make the apron the center of attraction with the new dress code. Baristas must wear a solid black top and a denim bottom in any shade of khaki, blue, or black.

“We’re evolving our dress code in all stores to focus on simplified color options that allow our iconic green apron to shine and create a sense of familiarity for our customers, no matter which store they visit across North America,” the company said in a post.

Starbucks also announced that it is creating a new line of company-branded t-shirts, which will be available to partners to purchase in addition to the two t-shirts the company will provide for free.

“By updating our dress code, we can deliver a more consistent coffeehouse experience that will also bring simpler and clearer guidance to our partners,” the company added.

The new dress code is part of Chief Executive Officer Brian Niccol’s push to revamp the company. Niccol, who joined the company from Chipotle Mexican Grill, was appointed the CEO in August 2024.

Since being hired, Niccol has taken several steps, including shuffling the executive ladder and announcing layoffs.

For updates and corrections, email newsroom[at]stocktwits[dot]com.<

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Soleno Launches Pill For Hyperphagia In Prader-Willi Syndrome Patients But Retail’s Unmoved

Soleno Launches Pill For Hyperphagia In Prader-Willi Syndrome Patients But Retail’s Unmoved

OPEC Slashes 2025 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast Citing Q1 Data, US Tariffs

OPEC Slashes 2025 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast Citing Q1 Data, US Tariffs

Third Harmonic Bio Announces Liquidation Plan: Stock Skyrockets 39% Pre-Market, But Retail’s Shattered

Third Harmonic Bio Announces Liquidation Plan: Stock Skyrockets 39% Pre-Market, But Retail’s Shattered

Sandoz Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amgen Over Inflammation Drug, Seeks Damages: Retail Sentiment Falters

Sandoz Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amgen Over Inflammation Drug, Seeks Damages: Retail Sentiment Falters

Pfizer Ends Development Of Weight Loss Pill Due To Potential Drug-Induced Liver Injury In A Patient

Pfizer Ends Development Of Weight Loss Pill Due To Potential Drug-Induced Liver Injury In A Patient

Recent Stories

Soleno Launches Pill For Hyperphagia In Prader-Willi Syndrome Patients But Retail’s Unmoved

Soleno Launches Pill For Hyperphagia In Prader-Willi Syndrome Patients But Retail’s Unmoved

OPEC Slashes 2025 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast Citing Q1 Data, US Tariffs

OPEC Slashes 2025 Global Oil Demand Growth Forecast Citing Q1 Data, US Tariffs

Third Harmonic Bio Announces Liquidation Plan: Stock Skyrockets 39% Pre-Market, But Retail’s Shattered

Third Harmonic Bio Announces Liquidation Plan: Stock Skyrockets 39% Pre-Market, But Retail’s Shattered

Sandoz Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amgen Over Inflammation Drug, Seeks Damages: Retail Sentiment Falters

Sandoz Files Antitrust Lawsuit Against Amgen Over Inflammation Drug, Seeks Damages: Retail Sentiment Falters

Pfizer Ends Development Of Weight Loss Pill Due To Potential Drug-Induced Liver Injury In A Patient

Pfizer Ends Development Of Weight Loss Pill Due To Potential Drug-Induced Liver Injury In A Patient

Recent Videos

Rahul Gandhi & CM Rekha Gupta Share One Frame on Ambedkar Jayanti

Rahul Gandhi & CM Rekha Gupta Share One Frame on Ambedkar Jayanti

Video Icon
PM Modi Flags Off Hisar-Ayodhya Flights, Lays Foundation for New Airport Terminal

PM Modi Flags Off Hisar-Ayodhya Flights, Lays Foundation for New Airport Terminal

Video Icon
PM Modi SLAMS Rivals Over Babasaheb’s Legacy on Ambedkar Jayanti

PM Modi SLAMS Rivals Over Babasaheb’s Legacy on Ambedkar Jayanti

Video Icon
PM Modi HITS Out: 'Congress Ignored Babasaheb’s Dream for Poor!'

PM Modi HITS Out: 'Congress Ignored Babasaheb’s Dream for Poor!'

Video Icon
PM Modi Accuses Congress of Twisting Babasaheb’s Dream for Vote Politics

PM Modi Accuses Congress of Twisting Babasaheb’s Dream for Vote Politics

Video Icon