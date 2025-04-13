user
Apple iPhone 15 now at just Rs 32,950 on Amazon! Here’s how to grab the deal

The iPhone 15 (128GB) is now significantly discounted on Amazon, with a price reduction of Rs 18,500. Additional exchange offers can further lower the price, making it a great deal for Indian consumers.

Apple iPhone 15 now at just Rs 32950 on Amazon here is how to grab the deal gcw
Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 13, 2025, 4:54 PM IST

This might be your opportunity to acquire an Apple flagship if you've been considering purchasing an iPhone but have decided the price is a little too high. The 2023-released iPhone 15 (128GB), which retailed for Rs 79,900, is now marked down significantly on Amazon. The phone is now significantly more accessible for Indian consumers thanks to a price reduction of Rs 18,500 and exchange and refund incentives. Here is all the information you want on the deal.

iPhone 15 price SLASHED on Amazon

Amazon has slashed the price of the iPhone 15 (128GB) by Rs 18,500, from its original price of Rs 79,900 to just Rs 61,400. Additionally, there is an exchange offer available. If you’re trading in an older smartphone, especially an iPhone 13 in good condition, you could get up to Rs 28,450 off, bringing down the iPhone 15’s final price to just Rs 32,950.

Also Read | Google’s Pixel 8 now at Rs 23,500 only for iPhone users; Check Flipkart deal details

Features of iPhone 15

The iPhone 15 has a sleek design, an aluminum body, a Ceramic Shield front, and an IP68 grade for dust and water protection. It has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED screen with Dolby Vision, Dynamic Island, and a maximum brightness of 2000 nits. The same CPU found in the iPhone 14 Pro versions, the A16 Bionic chip, powers it in terms of performance. With storage options up to 512GB, the gadget runs iOS 18.2.1.

It has a 48MP primary camera with support for 2x optical zoom and a 12MP ultra-wide lens on the front of the camera. Video calls and excellent selfies are supported by the 12MP front camera. In addition, it supports wired and MagSafe wireless charging and has Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

Also Read | iPhone 16 to OnePlus 13: Top 5 Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra alternatives you can consider

Is iPhone 15 worth your money?

The iPhone 15 still offers strong performance and a good camera system, even if the iPhone 16 is currently available. Those who do not require the newest features, such as Apple Intelligence, should surely take into account the present iPhone 15 offer.

 

