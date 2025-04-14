user
user icon

Stop wasting money! Avoid THESE 5 common mistakes when turning off your AC

Switching off your AC incorrectly, especially using the wall switch, can damage the compressor and other vital parts. Always use the remote to ensure a safe shutdown and prolong the life of your air conditioner.

Stop wasting money! Avoid THESE 5 common mistakes when turning off your AC gcw
Gargi Chaudhry
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Apr 14, 2025, 11:45 AM IST

Air conditioners become a daily requirement when the hot summer months of April, May, June, July, and August arrive. However, the likelihood of your air conditioner malfunctioning owing to poor usage practices increases with the temperature. Most individuals make a simple error while operating their air conditioners, which can cause major damage and expensive repairs. Stop shutting off your air conditioner incorrectly if you want it to operate efficiently all season long.

1. Don't switch off from main power

Instead of utilizing a remote control, many customers routinely turn off their air conditioners by touching the wall switch. Despite its seeming innocuousness, this can do serious harm to your air conditioner over time, particularly to window and split models. Experts caution that doing this too often will cause the AC's essential parts to deteriorate and necessitate a far earlier visit to the service.

Also Read | Tired of 'storage full' alerts? Here's how to stop WhatsApp from auto-saving media

2. Compressor can fail

The essential component of every air conditioner is the compressor. The system experiences a quick power outage when you use the wall switch to disconnect the power suddenly. The compressor is subjected to extreme strain as a result, which may ultimately cause a malfunction. During the warmest days, compressor replacements or repairs can be quite expensive and leave you without air conditioning.

3. Cooling capacity can reduce

Incorrectly shutting off the air conditioner might impact how well it cools. Repeated abuse can cause the compressor to deteriorate and ultimately affect the cooling system as a whole. Your room may not cool down as fast or at all as a result, which might cause discomfort and increase energy use.

Also Read | YouTube launches new AI music-making tool for creators | Here's how it works

4. AC parts may fluctuate

The internal fan and motor of the air conditioner are built to function with appropriate shutdown protocols. Using the switch to turn them off suddenly shortens their lives and interferes with their ability to function. These parts could deteriorate or break down over time.

5. Parts may burn out

Air conditioner power outlets and switches are heavier than normal ones. Circuit boards and fuses are among the delicate internal electrical components that might be harmed by frequent wall-offs. This might lead to expensive repairs.

To switch off your air conditioner, always use the remote. This guarantees that the internal components won't be harmed when the unit shuts down securely. Allow the machine to gently shut down before turning off the switch if necessary. You can prolong the life of your air conditioner, reduce the need for maintenance, and have a hassle-free summer by avoiding this one error.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Tired of 'storage full' alerts? Here's how to stop WhatsApp from auto-saving media gcw

Tired of 'storage full' alerts? Here's how to stop WhatsApp from auto-saving media

Apple iPhone 15 now at just Rs 32950 on Amazon here is how to grab the deal gcw

Apple iPhone 15 now at just Rs 32,950 on Amazon! Here’s how to grab the deal

YouTube launches new AI music making tool for creators here is how it works gcw

YouTube launches new AI music-making tool for creators | Here's how it works

Samsung Galaxy M56, 'slimmest phone in segment', to launch on April 17 check expected specs gcw

Samsung Galaxy M56, 'slimmest phone in segment', to launch on April 17

CMF Phone 2 Pro launching on April 28, will come with charger in the box gcw

CMF Phone 2 Pro launching on April 28, will come with charger in the box

Recent Stories

Numerology Predictions Today, April 14, 2025: Health risks predicted today; Check here ATG

Numerology Predictions Today, April 14, 2025: Health risks predicted today; Check here

Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize 300 kg narcotics worth Rs 1,800 crore in major high-seas operation shk

Indian Coast Guard, Gujarat ATS seize 300 kg narcotics worth Rs 1,800 crore in major high-seas operation

Rakul Preet Singh Saree Styles and Designs for Festive Occasions sri

Rakul Preet Singh Saree Styles and Designs for Festive Occasions

Throwback: When THIS actress attempted suicide to stop Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan's wedding NTI

Throwback: When THIS actress attempted suicide to stop Aishwarya and Abhishek's wedding

Tamil New Year gift? Tamil Nadu govt likely to announce DA hike for employees soon AJR

Tamil New Year gift? Tamil Nadu govt likely to announce DA hike for employees soon

Recent Videos

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Will India Open Up to Chinese EV Giant BYD? Tata Chair for Strategic Affairs Ashley J. Tellis

Video Icon
BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

BJP Leaders Hold Protest March in Kolkata against Murshidabad | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon
Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Europe Has 'Toolbox' to Activate Against US Coercion: Rosa Balfour

Video Icon
Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Should India Join RCEP? Björn Conrad Says Grouping to be 'Elevated' Amid Trump Tariff Turbulence

Video Icon
Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Over 100 Protest in Toronto for Dr. Mahrang Baloch’s Release in Pakistan | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon