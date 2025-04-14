Stop wasting money! Avoid THESE 5 common mistakes when turning off your AC

Read Full Article

Air conditioners become a daily requirement when the hot summer months of April, May, June, July, and August arrive. However, the likelihood of your air conditioner malfunctioning owing to poor usage practices increases with the temperature. Most individuals make a simple error while operating their air conditioners, which can cause major damage and expensive repairs. Stop shutting off your air conditioner incorrectly if you want it to operate efficiently all season long.

1. Don't switch off from main power

Instead of utilizing a remote control, many customers routinely turn off their air conditioners by touching the wall switch. Despite its seeming innocuousness, this can do serious harm to your air conditioner over time, particularly to window and split models. Experts caution that doing this too often will cause the AC's essential parts to deteriorate and necessitate a far earlier visit to the service.

2. Compressor can fail

The essential component of every air conditioner is the compressor. The system experiences a quick power outage when you use the wall switch to disconnect the power suddenly. The compressor is subjected to extreme strain as a result, which may ultimately cause a malfunction. During the warmest days, compressor replacements or repairs can be quite expensive and leave you without air conditioning.

3. Cooling capacity can reduce

Incorrectly shutting off the air conditioner might impact how well it cools. Repeated abuse can cause the compressor to deteriorate and ultimately affect the cooling system as a whole. Your room may not cool down as fast or at all as a result, which might cause discomfort and increase energy use.

4. AC parts may fluctuate

The internal fan and motor of the air conditioner are built to function with appropriate shutdown protocols. Using the switch to turn them off suddenly shortens their lives and interferes with their ability to function. These parts could deteriorate or break down over time.

5. Parts may burn out

Air conditioner power outlets and switches are heavier than normal ones. Circuit boards and fuses are among the delicate internal electrical components that might be harmed by frequent wall-offs. This might lead to expensive repairs.

To switch off your air conditioner, always use the remote. This guarantees that the internal components won't be harmed when the unit shuts down securely. Allow the machine to gently shut down before turning off the switch if necessary. You can prolong the life of your air conditioner, reduce the need for maintenance, and have a hassle-free summer by avoiding this one error.

