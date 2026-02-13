As the threat of deepfakes grows, cyber experts at The Hindu Tech Summit confirm that technologies to counter them are also developing rapidly, offering hope against AI-driven impersonation and fraud.

While the threat of deepfakes is on the rise, technological solutions to combat them are also developing at a rapid pace, according to cyber experts. This assessment was made during a discussion at 'The Hindu Tech Summit 2026', organized by The Hindu and VIT University.

Increasing Deepfakes

Vinod R, Director-Platforms Solution at Sutherland, said that Artificial Intelligence has made impersonation easier, faster, and cheaper through deepfakes. He was speaking at a session on "Cyber Resilience in an AI-Driven World: Balancing Risk, Recovery, and Privacy." One of the detection methods to identify deepfake fraud is two-factor or multiple-factor authentication. He added that to detect deepfakes, multiple signals need to be analyzed instead of relying on a single image or video.

In the session moderated by N. Nagaraj, Vice President of Data and Analytics at The Hindu, panelists pointed out that the prevalence of deepfakes will increase in the coming years. They opined that the threat can be countered by strengthening public awareness. Manjunath Prasad, Head (IT) of TVS Mobility Private Limited, said that technology is adapting to the challenges posed by deepfakes. He also said that as AI becomes smarter, human resources need to be upgraded and trained, and organizations must accept AI as a reality and actively adopt it.

Deepfake Defense Technologies Are Also Growing

Balaji T K, Assistant Vice President of Epimoney Private Limited (FlexiLoans), pointed out that deepfake content is surpassing real content. Therefore, building a strong internal defense system is crucial, he said. He explained that customers in the banking sector are being educated not to trust information from unknown sources and that multi-factor authentication algorithms are being developed for transactions. He added that employees and customers should be trained to identify deepfake threats. The experts also said that plans clarifying the benefits of cybersecurity measures should be presented to management. They also emphasized the importance of adopting the right technologies to protect infrastructure and the operational environment.

Ramakumar Dilli, Chief Information Officer and Head of Security at Miridiya, said that companies are now evaluating specific metrics like the average time needed to control such risks. He also said that all organizations are assessing their security posture to strengthen their cyber defense framework. The panelists also stressed the importance of human intervention in an era where AI is deployed in both the offensive and defensive areas of cybersecurity. They also clarified that continuous monitoring and surveillance systems are essential.