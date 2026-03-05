- Home
Apple Launches MacBook Neo: Price Starts at Rs 69,900 in India With Powerful A18 Pro Chip
Apple’s new budget MacBook neo features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, A18 Pro chip, Magic Keyboard, Touch ID, and up to 16-hour battery. Prices start at Rs. 69,900 in India, with pre-orders open now.
Image Credit : Google
Apple's low-cost laptop
Here's the first look at Apple's new affordable laptop, the MacBook neo. It features a crisp 13-inch Liquid Retina display and is powered by the mighty A18 Pro chip. This is Apple's big play to attract buyers looking for a premium laptop at a lower price point.
Image Credit : Google
MacBook neo features
The MacBook neo comes in four stylish colours: Blush, Citrus, Indigo, and Silver. Apple has included its popular Magic Keyboard, a multi-touch trackpad, and Touch ID for extra security. Plus, the company claims it gives up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge. Zabardast!
Image Credit : Google
Apple MacBook neo laptop price
Let's talk price. The base model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage starts at just Rs. 69,900 in India. If you want more space, the 512GB model will cost you Rs. 79,900. Apple is also giving students an education discount of up to Rs. 10,000. Pre-orders are open now, and it hits the stores on March 11 via Apple's website and authorised sellers.
Image Credit : Google
MacBook neo launch
So, who is the competition? In the Indian market, this budget MacBook will go head-to-head with Windows laptops and Chromebooks priced between Rs. 60,000 and Rs. 70,000. It will directly challenge laptops from big brands like HP, Dell, and Acer.
Image Credit : Google
MacBook neo features
Coming to the specs, Apple says the A18 Pro chip makes the MacBook neo 50% faster than Windows laptops with an Intel Core Ultra 5 chip for everyday tasks. It has a 13-inch Liquid Retina IPS display (219ppi), a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, dual speakers with Dolby Atmos, Wi-Fi 6E, and Bluetooth 6. The 36.5Wh battery gives 11 hours of web browsing or 16 hours of video streaming. And it weighs just 1.23 kg!
