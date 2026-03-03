BSNL Holi Bonanza: Get 14 Days Free Validity, Offer Till March 31
Just in time for Holi, BSNL has rolled out a special offer for its prepaid customers. If you recharge before March 31, 2026, you'll get 14 extra days of validity on top of the usual 150 days.
BSNL March 31 Offer
State-run telecom company BSNL is celebrating Holi with a special offer for its prepaid users. This limited-time deal gives you an extra 14 days of validity on recharge. If you're looking for a long-term plan, this is a solid chance.
BSNL Festival Offer
This Holi offer applies to BSNL's ₹997 recharge plan. Normally, the plan gives you 150 days of validity. But, if you recharge by March 31, 2026, BSNL will add 14 extra days, taking the total to 164 days. The company confirms the extra validity will be added automatically.
BSNL 997 Plan
The ₹997 plan packs a punch with 2GB of high-speed data every day. Once you use up the daily data, the speed will just be reduced. The plan also includes unlimited voice calls to any network. It's a great fit for students or anyone who uses a lot of data and needs a long-term plan.
BSNL Holi Offer
Recharging this plan is super simple. You can do it directly on the BSNL official website or through the BSNL SelfCare app. It's also available on third-party apps like PhonePe and Google Pay. Or, you can just go to a nearby retail shop to get it done.
Extra Validity Available
Remember, you only get the extra validity if you recharge during the offer period. So, make sure you recharge before the March 31 deadline. Getting extra days on a long-term plan makes this BSNL Holi offer a really attractive deal.
