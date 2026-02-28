Apple Pay India Launch Expected by Mid 2026 With Contactless and Secure Payments
Apple Pay is set to launch in India by mid-2026, initially supporting contactless card payments. UPI integration may follow, with tokenised transactions via Face ID or Touch ID ensuring secure payments.
Apple Pay is coming to rock India
A big breakthrough is about to happen in India’s digital payments market. After years of anticipation, tech giant Apple is preparing to launch its popular Apple Pay service in India. Originally introduced in the U.S. in 2014, the service could arrive in India by mid-2026.
Intense talks with leading banks
Apple is in continuous talks with major banks in India, including HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, and Axis Bank, to ensure smooth service. Additionally, the company is negotiating transaction fees with Visa and Mastercard. Initially, the service may support only contactless payments via credit and debit cards.
UPI facility and top-notch security features
After the initial launch, Apple Pay could integrate UPI with the help of the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI). Approval from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) is underway. iPhone users will be able to make tokenised transactions authenticated via Face ID or Touch ID, keeping their bank details completely secure.
A challenge to Google Pay, PhonePe companies?
Currently, India’s digital payments market is dominated by Google Pay, PhonePe, BHIM, and Amazon Pay, with millions of users transacting via UPI daily. Apple Pay’s entry will pose a significant challenge to these players. However, with UPI being extremely popular, Apple will need to offer something unique. While no official date is confirmed, a new digital payments battle is expected in 2026.
