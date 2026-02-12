When artificial intelligence was first introduced into the workplace, it was widely promoted as a tool that would streamline office tasks, reduce manual effort and free up valuable time for employees. The expectation was that AI would handle repetitive, routine work, allowing professionals to focus on more strategic and creative responsibilities. However, recent studies in the United States suggest the opposite may be happening. Instead of easing workloads, AI adoption in many organisations appears to be increasing expectations, expanding job roles and ultimately leading employees to work longer hours rather than fewer.