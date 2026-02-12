Harvard Study Reveals AI Is Increasing Workloads and Blurring Work-Life Boundaries
A shocking new study reveals that instead of saving time, AI is actually making corporate employees work longer hours. Find out why this is happening and what it means for the future of work.
AI
When artificial intelligence was first introduced into the workplace, it was widely promoted as a tool that would streamline office tasks, reduce manual effort and free up valuable time for employees. The expectation was that AI would handle repetitive, routine work, allowing professionals to focus on more strategic and creative responsibilities. However, recent studies in the United States suggest the opposite may be happening. Instead of easing workloads, AI adoption in many organisations appears to be increasing expectations, expanding job roles and ultimately leading employees to work longer hours rather than fewer.
The Truth the Study Tells
A Harvard Business Review study at a US tech company found that workloads increased after AI was introduced. While AI helped employees complete tasks faster, many were either expected to take on more work or chose to do so themselves, leading to heavier overall workloads.
Extra Workload
Earlier, most roles in companies were clearly defined and specialised. People focused on the tasks they were trained to handle. Now, with AI tools making different types of work easier, a “we can do it all” mindset is growing. Employees are taking on responsibilities beyond their core roles; for example, designers trying their hand at coding. Over time, this role expansion can increase pressure and lead to added stress.
Vanishing Boundaries
With AI tools available at all times, the boundary between work and personal life is becoming unclear. Employees often check tasks or complete small assignments even during breaks, leaving little time for proper mental rest. Over time, this constant engagement can lead to fatigue and burnout. Companies need to set clear boundaries and encourage downtime to protect employee wellbeing.
