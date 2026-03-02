Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 now ₹95,000 on Flipkart with ₹18,000+ discount. Extra savings via SBI/Axis cards or exchange. Features 6.7-inch AMOLED display, Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, dual cameras, 4,000 mAh battery.

If you've been thinking of buying a new foldable smartphone, this might be the perfect time. The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 is currently available on Flipkart with a massive discount of over ₹18,000. This premium flip-style phone was launched in India for ₹1,09,999, and this new offer makes it a really attractive deal for customers.

Huge discount on Galaxy Z Flip 6

Flipkart has currently listed the Galaxy Z Flip 6 for ₹95,000. This means customers get a direct discount of ₹14,999 on the launch price. On top of this, you can get an extra ₹4,000 off if you make the payment using a Flipkart Axis Bank or SBI Credit Card. You can also bring the price down even further by exchanging your old smartphone. However, it's best to decide quickly, as these kinds of offers usually last for only a few days.

Galaxy Z Flip 6: A look at the specs

Coming to the features, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 has a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner display. This screen supports FHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. When the phone is closed, there's a 3.4-inch Super AMOLED cover display, which supports a 60Hz refresh rate.

In terms of performance, the phone runs on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 processor. It is powered by a 4,000 mAh battery and supports 25W fast charging as well as wireless charging. For the cameras, it has a dual rear camera setup, which includes a 50-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. For selfies and video calls, there is a 10-megapixel front camera.