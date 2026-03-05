Data Leak Alert: Free Tools to Check If Your Email or Phone Is on the Dark Web
Worried your personal data has been leaked? Use free tools from Avast, Google, F-Secure, and others to check emails, phone numbers, and passwords. Protect yourself by changing passwords, enabling 2FA, and monitoring accounts.
Personal Data
1. Have I Been Pwned (HIBP)
This is the world's most popular site for checking data leaks. Just enter your email or phone number. The site will instantly tell you if your info is in any global data breach databases.
2. Firefox Monitor
3. Avast Hack Check
4. Google Dark Web Report & 5. F-Secure
What to do if your information is leaked?
If your data has been leaked, here's what you should do. First, immediately change the password for the affected account. Next, turn on 'Two-Factor Authentication' (2FA) for all your accounts. And finally, keep a close watch on your bank and credit card statements. Use these free tools to check your digital safety today!
