WhatsApp, which has over 100 million users in Russia, is owned by US tech giant Meta.

The app was the most popular messaging service among Russians aged 25 and over in 2023, while Telegram was more popular among younger users, according to a report by Russian news outlet RBK.

Russia announced it was blocking calls on both applications last August, accusing them of facilitating crime.

It has since progressively slowed down WhatsApp and in November announced it would ban the platform outright unless it complied with Russian legislation.

Russia has asked for both messengers to provide access to data when requested by law enforcement for fraud probes and for investigating activities Russia describes as "terrorist".

Rights advocates fear that would extend Russia's surveillance state and could be used to target critics of the Kremlin, President Vladimir Putin or the war in Ukraine.

WhatsApp said Wednesday that Russia had finally "attempted to fully block" the service, which the Kremlin confirmed on Thursday.

It was unclear how widespread or effective Russia's attempts were.

VPN users in Russia still seem able to circumvent the ban.