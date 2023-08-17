Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Apple iPhone 15 production begins in India ahead of September launch

    Apple Inc.'s next-generation iPhone 15 is beginning production in Tamil Nadu, in an effort to further narrow the gap between its India operations and main manufacturing base in China. The scale of India production for the iPhone 15 will depend on the ready availability of components, which are largely imported, and the smooth ramp-up of production lines at the Foxconn factory outside Chennai.
     

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 11:57 AM IST

    Apple Inc.’s next-generation iPhone 15 is beginning production in Tamil Nadu, in an effort to further narrow the gap between its India operations and main manufacturing base in China. As the business works to quickly expand the amount of new iPhones arriving from India, a Foxconn Technology Group facility in Sriperumbudur is getting ready to provide the newest gadgets just weeks after they start shipping from facilities in China, according to people with knowledge of the situation.

    The iPhone manufacturer is engaged in a multiyear strategy to lessen its reliance on China for production. This intends to lessen the vulnerability of its product supply chain caused by ambiguities in trade relations between the US and China. According to the report, India has tried to become a manufacturing centre and strengthen ties with the US under Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    The scale of India production for the iPhone 15 will depend on the ready availability of components, which are largely imported, and the smooth ramp-up of production lines at the Foxconn factory outside Chennai.  As per Bloomberg, before iPhone 14, the Cupertino-based tech giant made only a small portion of iPhones in India, which was much slower than China. 

    Recently, Apple revealed its third-quarter results for the fiscal year 2023, and CEO Tim Cook said that India represents a “huge opportunity” for the company, and that the newly opened official stores in Mumbai and New Delhi are exceeding the company’s expectations. Apple sees the rapidly expanding Indian market as a retail potential as well as a crucial production base for its devices in the long run after opening its first retail locations in April.

    The next iPhone, which is most likely to be unveiled on September 12, is expected to be the largest change to the gadget in the past three years. The camera system will receive significant improvements across the board, and the Pro versions will have a better 3-nanometer CPU. 

    Last Updated Aug 17, 2023, 11:57 AM IST
