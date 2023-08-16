Apple AirPods likely to be manufactured at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory: Report

Apple already assembles non-Pro iPhones in India with partners, including Foxconn, Wistron in Bengaluru, and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu. Additionally, a shift in production also helps brands to expand their supply chain portfolio.

Apple may begin manufacturing AirPods true wireless earbuds at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory. According to PTI, citing industry sources, Apple is expected to begin production by December 2024. The business already collaborates with Foxconn, Wistron in Bengaluru, and Pegatron in Tamil Nadu to build non-Pro iPhones in India. The company may expand AirPods production to other factories later, as was the case with iPhones in India.

It is yet unknown if Apple would produce the Pro model of AirPods—which is more expensive—in India. The development has not yet been confirmed by the corporation or Foxconn.

The report reveals Apple's increased interest in India. In order to move its production plant outside of China, the business is already considering possibilities. According to a report from June, the Cupertino-based tech giant intended to increase iPhone manufacture in India from its current 7 per cent to 18 per cent over the course of the next two years. The change in attention to India is partly a result of incentives offered by the government to promote domestic electronics production.

Additionally, a shift in production also helps brands to expand their supply chain portfolio. Apart from production units, Apple has also opened two new physical retail stores in India (Delhi and Mumbai). The company will reportedly open new stores in the country by 2025.

Local production can save costs, but with Apple, things are a little more complicated. First off, Apple assembles iPhones in India and continues to impose high export taxes on a number of vital components. Apple devices continue to fall within the luxury category (Rs 50K and above), despite being made in India.

