Instagram now lets you fast-forward reels – Here’s how it works!

Instagram Reels now lets users fast forward videos for quicker viewing. WhatsApp introduces a music status feature, similar to Instagram, with end-to-end encryption for shared tunes.

Instagram now lets you fast forward reels here is how it works gcw
Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 3:59 PM IST

Instagram has swiftly become as the preferred tool for sharing images and videos, and for many people, it is their main source of pleasure. The site is always adding new features to stay ahead of rivals like TikTok. Instagram just introduced a fun feature that lets users play Reels twice as fast. Just do a long press on the left or right side of your screen to activate this function.

Initially, Instagram Reels allowed users to share videos lasting only up to 15 seconds. On the other hand, users may now upload three-minute videos. With this new fast-forward feature, Instagram hopes to provide users the opportunity to consume more information in less time, much like TikTok.

The possibility that viewers will finish longer segments is greatly increased by the option to fast-forward a video. This innovation is ideal for Reels' objective of retaining users as it is made to provide brief, bite-sized amusement.

Also Read | Is your laptop overheating this summer? Try THESE 6 cool fixes!

WhatsApp gets Instagram-like feature

In other developments, users may now include little music snippets in their updates when they establish a new status on WhatsApp. They may select from millions of tunes by just tapping on a music note symbol. Music snippets up to 15 seconds long for photographs and up to 60 seconds long for movies can be shared by users.

Also Read | WhatsApp Status just got musical! Here's how you can use this latest feature

This new function is comparable to the ability to add songs to your posts and profiles on other Meta-owned applications, such as Instagram. But there's a significant distinction: end-to-end encryption protects the music shared via WhatsApp's Status feature. This implies that WhatsApp cannot access the music that users share; only friends can view the tunes.

The company is rolling out this new feature to people around the world, and it will continue to become available over the next few weeks.

