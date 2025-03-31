user
WhatsApp Status just got musical! Here's how you can use this latest feature

WhatsApp Status now supports music integration, allowing users to add songs to their updates. The feature is rolling out globally, offering a similar experience to Instagram Stories with end-to-end encryption.

Gargi Chaudhry
Published: Mar 31, 2025, 1:46 PM IST

As the messaging software expands its features for a popular feature, WhatsApp Status will now officially enable music. In the next weeks, the Status update will be accessible worldwide and is being sent out progressively. Similar to Instagram Stories and Snapchat features, Status Updates are essentially WhatsApp's version of Stories. They display on the user's profile picture and, when you touch, you may see photographs or brief videos that eventually vanish.

According to WhatsApp, the new function will let you upload tunes from its millions of song collection. According to the messaging, a musical note will appear at the top of your screen whenever you make a new Status.

WhatsApp status gets Music feature: How it works?

To view a large selection of music and tracks that can be added to your status, you may touch on it. WhatsApp allows you to select a little snippet of the song, which may be anywhere from 15 seconds for a photo update to 60 seconds for a video status update.

Like the majority of its services, the messaging app guarantees that your status is end-to-end encrypted, meaning WhatsApp cannot see what you post and we are unaware of the music you add to it.

Recently, WhatsApp made it simple for iPhone users to switch the app that calls them by default. The messaging app allows users to choose WhatsApp as their preferred messaging and calling app after the recent iOS 18.2 update. This means that the iPhone will launch WhatsApp automatically rather than the built-in Phone or Messages applications when a user taps a phone number or message button.

