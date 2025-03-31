Apple plans to add ‘AI Doctor’ to iPhone’s Health app – Here’s what it can do!

Read Full Article

Apple seems to betting big on the artificial intelligence once again with plans to completely revamp its Health app and add an ‘AI doctor’ like service within it, according to a report by Bloomberg. The action is in line with CEO Tim Cook's view that the Cupertino-based tech giant's greatest gift to humanity would be healthcare. When asked in a 2019 interview, "If you zoom out into the future, and you look back, and you ask the question, 'What was Apple’s greatest contribution to mankind?' it will be about health," the CEO.

According to Apple whisperer Mark Gurman, the company's health team is aiming to employ AI to enhance the lives of its customers, even if the company's ambitious ambition to include a non-invasive glucose monitor into the Apple Watch is still several years away.

Apple's plan for artificial intelligence:

The Bloomberg report claims that Apple's team is working on Project Mulberry, which would entirely redesign the Apple Health app and include a health coach via an AI agent to mimic some of the analysis performed by a real doctor.

According to reports, Apple's next health app would gather information from all of the user's gadgets, including their iPhone, Apple Watch, earphones, and even third-party goods. The app's AI agent will then utilise this information to provide tailored suggestions aimed at enhancing the user's well-being.

According to reports, Apple is now collecting data from its own doctors to train its AI agent, with intentions to hire other physicians in the future. According to reports, the Tim Cook-led business is also seeking a "great doctor personality" to serve as a host of sorts for its redesigned Health app and is constructing a facility close to Oakland, California, where physicians may film their video material for the app.

Gurman doesn't describe this doctor's personality in great depth, but it may be an attempt to give the app a human touch, much like Google and OpenAI have done with their chatbots by hiring real artists to create voices.

The stable version of iOS 19, which is expected to launch with the iPhone 17 sometime in September, will be unveiled by Apple during its WWDC 2025 event on June 9–13. If the redesign of the Health app proceeds as planned, we may see Apple's AI Doctor in action around the same time next year. Apple is scheduled to deliver its iOS 18.4 update on April 1st (not an April Fool's joke).

