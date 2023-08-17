Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G to launch in India on August 23; Check expected specs, camera details & more

Realme 11 5G sports a 6.72-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display. Realme 11x 5G is expected to be cheaper than the base Realme 11 model.The base model will get a 108-megapixel primary rear HM6 sensor.

Realme 11 5G and Realme 11X 5G are confirmed to launch in India this month. The Realme 11 5G base model has already been introduced in China. The Realme 11x 5G is anticipated to cost less than the base model even though it is anticipated to have equal specs. Notably, the Realme 11 Pro 5G and the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G were launched in India earlier this May.

The manufacturer has teased the handsets' designs and colour options. The design, colour possibilities, selling information, and specifications of the phones are hinted at in a leak before the debut. The Realme 11 5G and Realme 11x 5G will go on sale in India on August 23 at 12 PM IST, according to the company.

Realme has teased the colour possibilities for the phone in advertising pictures. Both devices have a front camera with a punch-hole slot in the centre of the screen, while the rear panels of both devices have shimmering finishes and bigger circular camera modules with LED flash units in the upper left corner. Dummy photos, information about the impending phones' sales, and their specs have all been leaked, according to a report by SVZTechInfo.

Pre-orders for the Realme 11 and Realme 11x, according to the rumour, will begin on August 23 and go until August 28, when the devices are anticipated to go on sale.

Customers who pre-order the base model are probably going to receive a free Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo worth Rs. 1,299, but those who pre-order the Realme 11x are probably going to receive a free Realme Buds 2 worth Rs. 599.

The Realme 11 5G is rumoured to have a "glory halo" design, while the Realme 11x is said to have an S-curve shape. An octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC is anticipated to power both devices, and a 6.72-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) IPS LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz is anticipated for both models. Realme 11 5G is tipped to launch in 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB variants and is likely to be offered in Glory Black and Glory Gold colour options, according to the report.

The Realme 11 5G is confirmed to support 67W SuperVOOC wired fast charging, while the Realme 11x model is tipped to support 33W fast charging. For security, both phones are tipped to be equipped with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

