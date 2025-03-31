Bank Holidays, April 2025: State wise full list and closure dates

Business
Due to the annual bank closing, banks will be open, but the general public won't be able to transact
Banks will be closed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti
Banks across the country will be closed due to Sunday and Ram Navami
Banking services will be closed in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, etc
Banks will be closed across the country due to the second Saturday
Banks will be closed across the country due to Sunday
Banks will be closed in states like New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, etc
Banks will be closed due to Bengali New Year, Bhog Bihu (holiday in Tripura and West Bengal)
Banks will be closed in Assam and some areas due to Bhog Bihu
Banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, etc
Banks across the country will be closed due to Sunday
Banks here will be closed due to Garia Puja (tribal festival) in Tripura
Banks across the country will be closed due to the fourth Saturday
Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Parashuram Jayanti
Banks will be closed in Karnataka due to Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya
