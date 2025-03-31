Business

Bank Holidays, April 2025: State wise full list and closure dates

April 1, 2025

Due to the annual bank closing, banks will be open, but the general public won't be able to transact

April 5, 2025

Banks will be closed in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana on Babu Jagjivan Ram Jayanti

April 6, 2025

Banks across the country will be closed due to Sunday and Ram Navami

April 10, 2025

Banking services will be closed in states like Gujarat, Maharashtra, Karnataka, etc

April 12, 2025

Banks will be closed across the country due to the second Saturday

April 13, 2025

Banks will be closed across the country due to Sunday

April 14, 2025

Banks will be closed in states like New Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh, etc

April 15, 2025

Banks will be closed due to Bengali New Year, Bhog Bihu (holiday in Tripura and West Bengal)

April 16, 2025

Banks will be closed in Assam and some areas due to Bhog Bihu

April 18, 2025

Banks will be closed in Tripura, Assam, Rajasthan, Jammu, Himachal Pradesh, etc

April 20, 2025

Banks across the country will be closed due to Sunday

April 21, 2025

Banks here will be closed due to Garia Puja (tribal festival) in Tripura

April 26, 2025

Banks across the country will be closed due to the fourth Saturday

April 27, 2025

Banks across the country will be closed due to Sunday

April 29, 2025

Banks will be closed in Himachal Pradesh on the occasion of Parashuram Jayanti

April 30, 2025

Banks will be closed in Karnataka due to Basava Jayanti and Akshaya Tritiya

