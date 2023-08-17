OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launched with 150W charging, Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip & more

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    OnePlus Ace 2 Pro launched: The smartphone is equipped with Qualcomm's top-of-the-line Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, along with up to 24GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. The handset features a 6.74-inch AMOLED screen with 120Hz refresh rate. It has a 50-megapixel rear camera and a 16-megapixel selfie camera. 

    First Published Aug 17, 2023, 11:31 AM IST

    The OnePlus Ace 2 Pro makes its formal debut in China. As the name suggests, it is the successor of Ace Pro from 2022 and the Pro version of Ace 2 from earlier this year. This device is a high-performance smartphone primarily marketed to young people and gamers. It is the first phone having 24GB RAM from the company.

    Even the recognisable alert slider is still present, giving the gadget a nearly stock Ace 2 appearance. Let's look through everything it provides, including its cost and availability.

    A 6.7-inch curved OLED display with 1.5K resolution (2772 x 1240 pixels), 450 PPI, 120 Hz refresh rate, and 2160 Hz PWM dimming is included on the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro. The highest local brightness level of the centred punch-hole 10-bit HDR-capable panel is 1600 nits. Its 1200 nits global peak brightness output is stated.

    Also Read | Realme 11 5G, Realme 11X 5G to launch in India on August 23; Check expected specs, camera details & more

    A Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC powers the device. The chipset is coupled with a 9140mm2 VC cooling system, LPDDR5x RAM, and UFS 4.0 storage. The phone runs ColorOS 13.1, which is based on Android 13, and will get three Android upgrades. It uses a 5,000mAh battery for power and offers 150W SuperVOOC rapid wired charging.

    Also Read | Apple AirPods likely to be manufactured at Foxconn's Hyderabad factory: Report

    In terms of optics, it has a triple camera system on the back and a 16MP front-facing camera. The rear camera system consists of a 50MP Sony IMX890 main sensor with OIS support, an 8MP ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor.

    The device offers dual SIM, 5G, WiFi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GNSS, NFC, and USB Type-C on the connection front. A built-in fingerprint reader, twin stereo speakers that support Dolby Atmos, an IR blaster, and an adapted x-axis vibration motor from the OnePlus 11 are additional features.

    The following prices are available for the OnePlus Ace 2 Pro in China.

    • 12GB + 256GB - ¥2,999 (~$410)
    • 16GB + 512GB - ¥3,399 (~$465)
    • 24GB + 1TB - ¥3,999 (~$550)

    Starting today, you may place a pre-order for the smartphone. It will start to be sold on August 23. It is available in the colours Aurora Green and Titanium Empty Grey.

    Also Read | Honor officially confirms its return to Indian smartphone market, Honor 90 may be first product

