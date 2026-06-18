That ₹10,000 smartwatch with 100 features looks tempting, right? But you'll probably never use 90 of them. Things like ECG and SpO2 aren't even that accurate. Focus on what really matters: battery life, a good display, and a comfortable strap.

"Sir, this one has 117 sports modes, an ECG, and you can even make calls!" — don't just pull out your card when the salesman says this. Six months from now, that same watch will be gathering dust in your drawer. Why? Because you fell for the wrong features.

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When you're buying a smartwatch, do not make these 7 mistakes:

1. The Mistake: Thinking "More Features = Better"

SpO2, ECG, body temperature, stress monitor, women's cycle tracking – the list is endless. Here's the truth: the SpO2 and ECG on 90% of watches give inaccurate readings. These are not medical devices. How many times a day do you actually measure your stress? Zero. So why pay ₹3,000 extra for that feature?

How to save yourself: Heart rate, sleep tracking, and step count are the only things that need to be accurate. The rest are just show-off features.

2. The Mistake: Focusing on the Display, Not the Battery

An AMOLED display with 1000 nits of brightness looks beautiful. But the battery only lasts a day! You'll get tired of charging it every single day. After a couple of days, you'll stop wearing the watch altogether.

How to save yourself: A 30-40 mAh battery with 7-10 days of backup is the minimum you should look for. Otherwise, a simple ₹50 watch is a better deal.

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3. The Mistake: Ignoring Strap Comfort

You wear it for two minutes in the shop and say, "It's comfortable." But after three hours, your wrist is itchy and has red marks. Silicone straps don't suit everyone's skin. Metal straps can be heavy.

How to save yourself: Wear the watch for at least 10 minutes before buying. See if it gets itchy when you sweat. Nylon or TPU straps are best for hot weather. Make sure the strap is replaceable – look for the standard 2mm size.

4. The Mistake: Paying Extra for the Calling Feature

Just because it has "Bluetooth Calling," does that make it good? 90% of the time, you won't take calls on it. The sound is often crackly, and you'll feel awkward talking into your wrist in public. Plus, it drains the battery in a day.

How to save yourself: Only get the calling feature if your hands are always full at work. Otherwise, a watch that just shows notifications is perfectly fine. You'll save a good ₹2,000-3,000.

5. The Mistake: Not Understanding Water Ratings

You see "Water Resistant" written on the box and jump into the swimming pool. Three days later, the watch is dead. An IP68 rating is only for rain and washing your hands. For swimming, you need a 5ATM or 10ATM rating.

How to save yourself: If you swim, the watch must say 5ATM/50M. And remember, no watch can survive hot water or soap.

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6. The Mistake: Wasting Money on a Brand Name

You're paying ₹20,000 extra just for an Apple or Samsung logo. But if you're an Android phone user, 50% of the Apple Watch's features won't even work. At the same time, a ₹3,000 watch from Noise or Fire-Boltt can do everything you need.

How to save yourself: Which phone do you use? If it's an Android, get a WearOS or Samsung watch. If it's an iPhone, get an Apple Watch. Don't mix and match. If you're on a tight budget, check out Amazfit or Realme – they offer great value for money.

7. The Mistake: Not Checking for Software Updates

You bought a watch, and a year later, the company stopped providing updates. Now it won't connect to your new phone, and the app has stopped working.

How to save yourself: Before you buy, check the watch's app rating on the Google Play Store or App Store. If it has 4+ stars and the last update was within the past 3 months, then go for it.

Our 3 Golden Rules for 2026:

Rule 1: If your budget is around ₹5,000, focus on build quality, not a long list of features.

Rule 2: Even if it has an AMOLED display, don't buy a watch with a battery smaller than 40 mAh.

Rule 3: Check the charging pin in the box. A proprietary pin is a hassle. A USB-C type is the best.

The Final Word:

A smartwatch is a gadget, not a Rolex. If it can tell the time, show notifications, and track your steps perfectly, that's 80% of the job done. Don't pay 80% more money for the other 20% of features you'll barely use.