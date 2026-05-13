Actor Dileep Raj, who made a strong mark in both films and television, has left behind a lasting legacy in the industry. He appeared in several films including U Turn, Ambi Ninge Vayassayto and Milana, and later won widespread appreciation for his lead role in the television serial Hitler Kalyana. He also worked as a director and producer during his career.

The actor passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 47, leaving the film and television fraternity and his fans in deep shock.