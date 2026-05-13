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Actor Dileep Raj Reportedly Ignored Chest Pain After Smartwatch Showed Normal Reading; Death Raises Questions
Actor Dileep Raj reportedly ignored chest pain after his smartwatch showed a normal reading. He later suffered a heart attack and passed away at 47, raising questions about reliance on wearable devices for health monitoring and delayed medical care.
Actor Dileep Raj Remembered For His Contribution To Films And Television
Actor Dileep Raj, who made a strong mark in both films and television, has left behind a lasting legacy in the industry. He appeared in several films including U Turn, Ambi Ninge Vayassayto and Milana, and later won widespread appreciation for his lead role in the television serial Hitler Kalyana. He also worked as a director and producer during his career.
The actor passed away due to a heart attack at the age of 47, leaving the film and television fraternity and his fans in deep shock.
Doctors Advise Early Attention to Cardiac Symptoms
When there is a heart-related problem, the body often gives warning signs. Doctors say these signals should never be ignored, as even a small delay in treatment can sometimes lead to serious consequences.
In this context, questions have been raised about whether similar warning signs were present in the case of Dileep Raj.
Actor Reportedly Noted Chest Discomfort But Delayed Medical Attention
It is reported that on May 12, actor Dileep Raj experienced chest pain. At the time, he reportedly ignored the symptom. He is said to have checked his heart rate using a smartwatch he was wearing, which showed a normal reading. Despite the discomfort, it is alleged that no immediate medical precaution was taken.
Actor Reportedly Delayed Medical Attention After Chest Pain
It is reported that actor Dileep Raj trusted his smartwatch readings and went to sleep despite experiencing chest pain. However, when the pain reportedly worsened during the night, he was taken to hospital.
Despite receiving medical attention, he did not survive. Those close to him have raised questions about whether relying on smartwatch readings delayed critical medical care.
Questions Raised Over Over-Reliance On Smart Health Gadgets
Several home health monitoring devices are now available in the market to track parameters such as blood pressure, blood sugar and heart rate. While these tools are useful for regular monitoring, concerns are being raised about how reliable they are in emergency situations and whether over-reliance on them can be risky.
The case of Dileep Raj has now sparked a wider debate on the extent to which people should depend on such devices instead of seeking timely medical attention.
Mortal Remains Taken to Ramanagara for Last Rites
Meanwhile, the final journey of Dileep Raj has been conducted, and videos of the procession are going viral on social media. His mortal remains have been taken to Ramanagara, where the final rites will be performed.
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