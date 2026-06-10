The monsoon is here, and so is the risk of a wet phone. If your phone gets soaked, what's the first thing you should do? What are the common mistakes that can kill your device for good? And when is it time to just run to the service centre? We break it down for you.

Phone Water Damage: The rainy season brings relief from the heat, but it also brings a lot of stress for smartphone users. When people get caught in a sudden downpour or drop their phone in water, they panic. In this haste, they often make mistakes that can cause even more damage to the device. Sometimes, the phone looks fine from the outside, but the moisture that has seeped in can slowly corrode its internal circuits and other parts. That's why it's crucial to know what to do and what to avoid when your phone gets wet.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

First, Switch Off the Phone Immediately

If your smartphone gets wet, the very first thing you must do is switch it off. Many people keep trying to turn the screen on to check if it's still working. This can be dangerous because the combination of water and electricity can cause a short circuit. Switching the phone off helps protect the internal components.

Try to Dry the Phone the Right Way

Wipe the phone thoroughly with a dry, soft cloth. If it has a cover, remove that too. Take out the SIM card and memory card and keep them aside so moisture doesn't get trapped in them. After this, place the phone in a dry, airy place, which will allow the moisture inside to slowly evaporate.

Keep These Points in Mind While Drying Your Phone

Take out the SIM and memory cards. Clean the phone with a dry cloth. Remove the cover and any other accessories. Keep the phone in an airy place. Don't turn it on for at least a few hours.

Never Make These Mistakes

Many people use a hairdryer, oven, or even direct sunlight to dry a wet phone quickly. This method can be very harmful to your phone. Excessive heat can damage the battery, screen, and other sensitive parts. Another big mistake is putting the phone on charge.

Don't Do These Things After Water Damage

Don't charge the phone immediately. Don't use a hairdryer. Don't press the power button repeatedly. Don't shake the phone vigorously. Don't use it before it's completely dry.

Budget Water Purifiers: 5 Budget Hacks for Clean Drinking Water Under ₹1000

When to Get an Expert's Help?

If a lot of water has entered the phone or if it doesn't turn on even after drying, it's best to take it to an authorised service centre. The experts can do an internal check to properly assess the moisture and potential damage.

Tips

It's common for a smartphone to get wet in the rain, but taking the right steps at the right time can save your device. Instead of panicking, switch it off immediately, dry it the correct way, and don't make any hasty mistakes that could worsen the damage. A little caution can help keep your expensive smartphone safe.