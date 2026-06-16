An auto driver in Bengaluru went viral for a clever payment solution. He displayed a UPI QR code on his smartwatch, allowing passengers to pay by scanning his wrist. A photo of this unique method gained widespread attention online, with many praising the driver's ingenuity.

A Bengaluru auto driver has become the latest internet sensation after a clever digital payment hack caught the attention of social media users. The driver was spotted wearing a smartwatch that displayed a QR code, allowing passengers to make UPI payments directly by scanning his wrist. The unusual yet practical solution quickly went viral online, with many calling it a quintessential Bengaluru innovation.

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The viral moment came to light after a social media user shared a photograph of the driver's smartwatch displaying the payment code. The image rapidly gained traction across platforms, drawing thousands of reactions and comments from people impressed by the driver's ingenuity.

Sharing the image online, the user wrote, "Peak Bengaluru moment. Auto anna has his QR code on his smartwatch." The post resonated strongly with internet users, many of whom viewed it as a perfect blend of technology and everyday convenience in India's startup capital.

Check the viral post here:

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The photograph sparked a flood of reactions. Several users praised the driver for adapting technology in a simple yet effective way to make cashless transactions easier. Others joked that Bengaluru's reputation as India's technology hub had now extended even to auto-rickshaw payments.

One user commented, "This is exactly why Bengaluru is different. Innovation isn't limited to offices and startups." Another wrote, "UPI has truly changed the way India transacts. This is brilliant." Many social media users described the idea as smart, practical and surprisingly futuristic.

The viral image also highlighted the growing penetration of digital payments across India. From street vendors and small businesses to public transport operators, QR code-based payments have become an integral part of daily life. The smartwatch QR code took that convenience a step further by making the payment option instantly visible and easily accessible.

The incident has once again showcased Bengaluru's unique culture, where technology seamlessly blends with everyday life. While the auto driver may not have intended to become an online celebrity, his simple innovation struck a chord with internet users and sparked admiration nationwide.

As digital payment adoption continues to grow, many users believe such creative solutions could become increasingly common, proving that innovation often emerges from the most unexpected places.