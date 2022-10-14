'Just no': WWE fans lament Triple-H after Eva Marie teases return to join Bray Wyatt

Eva Marie on Friday teased a return to WWE and joining the Bray Wyatt faction on social media. However, fans did not take it on a good note, with some lamenting Triple-H for running out of creative ideas.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) has been coming up with some interesting creative ideas of late, especially since former WWE Superstar and Chief Operating Officer (COO) Triple-H took charge as the creative head from former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. While WWE has witnessed some exciting returns of formerly released WWE talents, more returns are scheduled shortly. Meanwhile, on Friday morning, former WWE Superstar Eva Marie posted a video on her social media handles, where she teased a return to WWE SmackDown. In the clip, she is seen attempting to throw the 'Lily' doll from a distance into the bin, which she succeeds, further indicating that she could join Bray Wyatt and his rumoured Wyatt 6 stable.

"If I make this, I'm going back to @wwe 😈@thewindhamrotunda #Smackdown #EvaMarie #SisterAbigail @WWE @wweonfox @peacocktv", Marie captioned the video clip. However, fans were not happy and were against the idea of her return to the promotion. She has historically never been in the good books of the WWE fans, especially for his lame wrestling style, technique, and tendency to both her moves, which injured several WWE Superstars. She had been released from the company on a couple of occasions.

As a result, the WWE fans took to social media to express their displeasure, while some took a jibe at Triple-H, with some trolling him for running out of creative ideas. While one user wrote, "Please no. Don't ruin the W6", another documented, "I really hope this is a rib. No way should she come back, especially to be with Wyatt. No f-ing way. We DONT want you."

Elsewhere, a user noted, "Triple H has run out of exciting returns. He now has to rely on Eva Marie". At the same time, another seemed optimistic about and, as he composed, "I'm All In for Eva Marie to return to the WWE as soon as she can. There is no questions or doubts about it Eva Marie is a Total Megastar. Triple H booking in NXT made Eva Marie a Megastar. Looking forward to her returning home soon. We love you Eva Marie. 🤘🏻🤘🏻"