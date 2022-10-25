WWE: 'Pretty much baited Roman Reigns into a match' - Logan Paul on facing him at Crown Jewel

Logan Paul will take on Roman Reigns for the Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel PPV next month. Meanwhile, the former has explained how he lured the latter into a match.

Fans are waiting to see social media influencer-turned-World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Logan Paul can do the unthinkable. Next month, he faces reigning WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Roman Reigns for the title at the WWE Crown Jewel pay-per-view (PPV) at the Mrsool Park in Riyadh. The WWE Universe was left shocked when Paul challenged Reigns for the championship and expressed their surprise and acknowledgement for WWE Creative Head Triple-H for pushing Paul against Reigns, who has held the title for over a couple of years now. Meanwhile, Paul has explained how he managed to lure Reigns into the bout.

Talking to Inside the Ropes, Paul said, "[It has been a wild ride so far] to say the least. I'm having a hard time understanding how I got here, but I think it aligns with how I attack every industry I go into. Like in my head, I'm like, 'Why would I not just go for the top immediately?'"

"I don't have much patience, bruh. I was a social media kid. Instant gratification is what I'm used to. So, I don't know. I could do all the other stuff, go through the ranks, wrestle little by little, and make my way up there. But, I prefer dropping the explosion as soon as I enter, so yeah," added Paul.

"Called out Roman Reigns, pretty much baited him into a match. It worked, and here we are — November 5th, taking on Roman Reigns for the title at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia. Yeah, it's insane," Paul continued. He also spoke about his first experience of meeting Reigns.

"Before — I think it was a Monday Night Raw, it might have been Smackdown — yeah, I saw him backstage. And he shook my hand and said, 'Hey, my name's Joe.' And, in my head, I was like, 'I thought your name was Roman.' But, it was just Joe," recalled Paul.

"And, that was it, man. It warranted — that conversation warranted a full-length podcast. And when he was on the podcast, I started getting that bug. I started getting that itch, too — when an alpha enters my presence, I feel it. Then I want to out-alpha the alpha. And the guy's an alpha. He's huge, just a massive human being at the top. I want to be there someday. Why not November 5th?" Paul concluded.