    Wimbledon 2022: Elena Rybakina stuns Ons Jabeur to win maiden Grand Slam title; Twitter acclaims

    Elena Rybakina stunned Ons Jabeur in the 2022 Wimbledon final in three sets: 3-6, 6-2, 6-2. It happens to be her maiden Grand Slam titler, as Twitter acclaimed her performance.

    London, First Published Jul 9, 2022, 8:56 PM IST

    In what turned out to be a fascinating clash during the Wimbledon 2022 final, 17th seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan defeated third seed Ons Jabeur of Tunisia. As a result, it is the maiden Grand Slam title for the world number 23. The match lasted for an hour and 48 minutes. She earned just a championship point, successfully converted it with quick service, and celebrated it with a fist pump. On the other hand, world number two was denied her maiden Slam title in her maiden Slam final.

    Meanwhile, Rybakina scripted some records as a result of her maiden Slam title:

    • She is the youngest woman since Petra Kvitova in 2011 (21 years old) to win the Venus Rosewater Dish.
    • It is her just third career title and the first since winning in Hobart in 2020.

    As for the match, it all looked positive for Jabeur, as he earned a couple of breaks to clinch the opening set, with Rybakina looking somewhat under pressure. However, the Kazakh had other plans and turned the match upside down from the second set, as if she was under no pressure and clearly toyed with the Tunisian in the opener.

    Rybakina broke in the first game of the set and continued with her flow before breaking a few games later. However, this time, it felt like Jabeur was on the receiving end and seemed to be no match for the Kazakh. In the third, it was a similar situation, with Rybakina breaking during the set's second game.

    Just the game before serving for the championship, Rybakina comfortably broke the Tunisian again, as it seemed like no way back for the latter. Surprisingly, Jabeur was no match for the Kazakh in the final set, with the latter sealing her only championship point with a perfect forehand serve, sending the centre-court crowd to a roar while she was jubilant.

    Following her success, Rybakina said, “I’m speechless. The crowd were unbelievable, and I want to congratulate Ons; you are an inspiration. It was a joy to play against you. It’s an honour to play here in this unbelievable atmosphere. I didn’t expect to be in the second week. To be a winner is just amazing. Of course, I wouldn’t be here without my team, so I want to thank them. And, most importantly, my parents.”

    Last Updated Jul 9, 2022, 8:56 PM IST
