Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Awful': Usain Bolt fans shocked after sprint legend loses $12.7 million in financial scam

    According to Usain Bolt's attorney Linton P. Gordon, the Jamaican sprint legend's account formerly showed a balance of 12.8 million dollars but now only shows a balance of 12,000 dollars.

    Usain Bolt fans shocked after sprint legend loses $12.8 dollars in financial scam in jamaica snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Jan 19, 2023, 5:07 PM IST

    In a massive blow to one of the greatest sprinters in history, more than 12.7 million dollars from Usain Bolt's account with a Jamaican private investment firm, which authorities are looking into, is missing. 

    According to Bolt's attorney Linton P. Gordon, the Jamaican icon's account formerly showed a balance of 12.8 million dollars but now only shows a balance of 12,000 dollars. According to CelebrityNetWorth's estimate, Usain Bolt's net worth is around $90 million.

    A letter has been sent to Stocks & Securities Limited demanding that the money be returned.

    "The account was part of Bolt's retirement and lifetime savings," his lawyer, Linton P. Gordon, told Fortune magazine over the phone.

    "It's distressing news for anyone, and certainly in the case of Mr. Bolt, who established this account as part of his private pension," Gordon said on Wednesday. 

    "We will be going to court with the matter" if the company does not return the funds. It is a grave disappointment, and we are hoping that the matter will be resolved in a way that Mr. Bolt will recover his money and be able to live in peace," he added.

    Gordon said that Bolt's account was intended to serve as a pension for the eight-time Olympic gold medalist sprinter and his parents.

    If the money is not returned within 10 days, the investment firm faces the risk of legal and criminal action. On Stocks & Securities Limited's website, the company asked that clients direct all urgent queries to Jamaica's Financial Services Commission, which is investigating the firm.

    The investment firm has stated that several of its clients may be missing millions of dollars and that it detected the theft earlier this month. 

    Nigel Clarke, the finance minister for Jamaica, described the situation as alarming but added that it was exceptional. "It is tempting to doubt our financial institutions, but I would ask that we don't paint an entire hard-working industry with the brush of a few very dishonest individuals," he said.

    Bolt's attorneys delivered the letter on Monday, the same day the Jamaican Financial Services Commission revealed it had appointed a special auditor to examine fraud claims against Stocks & Securities Limited, a company with its headquarters in Kingston.

    Financial regulators said on Tuesday that they would take over the temporary operation of the private investment company. Although it is permitted to continue operating, any transactions require government authorization.

    Bolt, who retired in 2017, holds the 100-meter, 200-meter, and 4x100-meter world records. Fans of the legendary sprinter expressed shock over the news of the Jamaican being scammed.

    Here's a look at how Bolt's fans reacted on Twitter:

    Last Updated Jan 19, 2023, 5:11 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India working hard for podium finish; will be dream come true - PR Sreejesh-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'India working hard for podium finish; will be dream come true' - Sreejesh

    football riyadh xi vs psg Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: christophe Galtier explains significance of epic clash of the titans snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: PSG boss Galtier explains significance of epic clash of the titans

    Wrestlers vs WFI President: Brij Bhushan, accused of sexual harassment, likely to resign at AGM on Sunday snt

    Wrestlers vs WFI President: Brij Bhushan, accused of sexual harassment, likely to resign at AGM on Sunday?

    football premier league Advantage Arsenal Fans debate after Man United Casemiro suspended for crucial clash snt

    Advantage Arsenal? Fans debate after Man United's Casemiro suspended for crunch Premier League clash

    Hashim Amla announces retirement from professional cricket; social media hails incredible career-ayh

    Hashim Amla announces retirement from professional cricket; social media hails incredible career

    Recent Stories

    'I have accepted Islam... ' Rakhi Sawant converts after marriage with Adil Khan Durrani vma

    'I have accepted Islam... ' Rakhi Sawant converts after marriage with Adil Khan Durrani

    Hockey World Cup 2023: India working hard for podium finish; will be dream come true - PR Sreejesh-ayh

    Hockey World Cup 2023: 'India working hard for podium finish; will be dream come true' - Sreejesh

    GUJCET 2023: Application registration ends on January 20; check details - adt

    GUJCET 2023: Application registration to conclude on January 20; check details

    BJP RSS created atmosphere of hatred in country Rahul Gandhi at Pathankot rally AJR

    'BJP, RSS created atmosphere of hatred in country': Rahul Gandhi at Pathankot rally

    football riyadh xi vs psg Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: christophe Galtier explains significance of epic clash of the titans snt

    Ronaldo vs Messi in Saudi Arabia: PSG boss Galtier explains significance of epic clash of the titans

    Recent Videos

    Republic Day 2023 Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar Indian Air Force Band at Parade

    'Josh is high...' Warrant Officer Ashok Kumar's 26th Republic Day parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: This knock means a lot to me - Shubman Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'This knock means a lot to me' - Gill after becoming 5th Indian to score 200

    Video Icon
    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, the officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Republic Day 2023: Meet Squadron Leader Sindhu Reddy, officer who will lead IAF marching contingent at Parade

    Video Icon
    India vs New Zealand, IND vs NZ 2022-23, Hyderabad/1st ODI: Do not want to compromise too much on the toss factor during ICC World Cup 2023 - Rohit Sharma-ayh

    IND vs NZ 2022-23, 1st ODI: 'Don't want to compromise too much on the toss factor' - Rohit Sharma

    Video Icon
    Video Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei

    Largest contingent of Indian women peacekeepers reaches Abyei (WATCH)

    Video Icon