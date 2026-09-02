Top seed Alexander Zverev survived a massive scare in his US Open opener, overcoming Lorenzo Sonego in a gruelling five-set match that lasted nearly five hours. The German star was two points away from a first-round exit but fought back to win.

Zverev Survives Five-Set Thriller

Alexander Zverev survived a big scare in his US Open campaign opener, overcoming Italy's Lorenzo Sonego in an engaging clash that lasted almost five hours on Wednesday. Competing as a top seed for the first time at a Grand Slam event, the Germany star was just two points away from an embarassing first round exit, serving at 4-5, 30/30 in the fourth set, but seized control at the right time to keep dreams of a second Grand Slam title alive. Earlier this year, he had won the French Open, beating Flavio Cabolli in the final.

Zverev secured a 6-4, 3-6, 6-7(7), 7-5, 6-4 win. Following his win, he said, as quoted by ATP's official website, "I am just happy I won. That is it. Incredible battle. A lot of ups and downs. Nearly five hours for a first round. I think this is the longest first-round match I have ever played in my life. So credit to him, he played amazing tennis today. He would have beaten a lot of players for sure, but I am happy to be through."

Zverev entered the match with a perfect 6-0 head-to-head record against Lorenzo, but the German was almost pushed to the brink and could have added his first loss to the column. Zverev's next challenge will be France's Quentin Halys against who he has a flawless 2-0 head-to-head record, with wins coming at Miami Open and French Open this year. The German has a tour-leading 47 wins, including 19 at majors.

Monfils Celebrates 40th Birthday with a Win

Earlier, Gael Monfils, who was celebrating his 40th birthday, kickstarted his 18th and final appearance at the hard court major with a come-from-behind 2-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 victory against Adolfo Daniel Vallejo. Monfils, playing his last season, fired 37 winners and enthralled the crowd with his trademark shot-making, with his wife and former tennis player Elina Svitolina in the audience.

"That was definitely very special, to play on the day of my 40th birthday," Monfils said in his on-court interview as fans sang 'Happy Birthday'. "You guys always make it electric. The atmosphere is unbelievable. I feel great here. I always try to put on a great show, so let's keep it up for the second round," he signed off. (ANI)