Amritsar Soormas' huge 264/5, powered by Abhishek Sharma's 82 and Naman Dhir's 117, was outdone in a chase led by Prabhsimran Singh, who smashed an unbeaten 125 to give Jalandhar Warriors a memorable T20 win in the Sher-e-Punjab League.

The Amritsar Soormas produced another high-quality batting performance, posting an imposing 264/5 in their 20 overs against the Jalandhar Warriors, with captain Abhishek Sharma and Naman Dhir leading the charge with explosive knocks, but the effort was outclassed by Prabhsimran Singh, who guided his side to a memorable win. After being invited to bat on Tuesday, the Soormas lost SDP Dhawan early, but captain Abhishek Sharma immediately shifted the momentum with a sensational 82 off just 36 balls, striking five fours and seven sixes. His aggressive innings provided the perfect platform for a big total, as per a press release.

Soormas' Explosive Batting Display

Naman Dhir then took centre stage, producing a magnificent 117 off 56 deliveries. His knock featured seven fours and ten sixes as he tore into the Jalandhar bowling attack and kept the scoreboard moving at a rapid rate. Dhir's century provided the foundation for the Soormas to finish with a formidable 264/5.

JS Sidhu added further impetus in the closing stages, smashing 33 off just 12 balls, including three fours and three sixes.

Warriors Chase Down Target

The Jalandhar Warriors eventually chased down the target in 16.5 overs, with Prabhsimran Singh scoring an unbeaten 125 off 47 balls. However, the Soormas can take significant positives from an explosive batting display that saw them post their highest-impact total of the contest. The performances of Abhishek and Naman Dhir were the standout positives, underlining the Soormas' batting firepower and their ability to put opposition attacks under sustained pressure.

Soormas Look for First Win

The Amritsar Soormas will look to carry forward the momentum from a commanding batting display when they take on the Fazilka Falcons in Match 7 of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League at the PCA IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali today. Naman Dhir will be one of the key batters to watch, while captain Abhishek Sharma will look to once again lead from the front after his explosive 82 in the previous game. The Soormas will be keen to translate their batting firepower into an all-round performance and put their first points on the board against a Fazilka side that opened its campaign with an eight-wicket win over Jalandhar.