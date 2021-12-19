  • Facebook
    UFC Fight Night 199: Derrick Lewis knocks out Chris Daukaus, Twitter reacts

    The UFC Fight Night 199 was held in Nevada on Saturday night. Derrick Lewis headlined the event against Chris Daukaus. The former won via knockout as Twitter erupted.

    It turned out to be an eventful night during the UFC Fight Night 199, held on Saturday night at the UFC Apex in Enterprise, Nevada (USA). A total of 13 bouts were scheduled, while six of them happened to be main card events. The headliner bout was the clash between a couple of heavyweight giants Derrick Lewis and Chris Daukaus.

    As for the Lewis-Daukaus clash, it turned out to be a short one-sided affair. While both men initially started orthodoxly, the former gained quick control, leaning forward and raining punches on the latter. Daukaus began moving backwards and around the edge as he was visibly feinting, while Lewis pushed him further back.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    ALSO READ: UFC 269 - Julianna Pena shocks Amanda Nunes via submission to win Bantamweight Championship title

    After a minute into the opening minute, Daukaus hit a lazy kick. Lewis swung hard as the punch landed on Daukaus's guard, with the referee handing a warning to the former. With Daukaus being cautious again, Lewis hit a kick, followed by another from the former. As Lewis attempted a flying switch kick, Daukaus countered it.

    It was thereon that Lewis decided that he had enough of hiding and seeking. He barged forward and landed punches on him, pushing the latter onto the fence. Although Daukaus's head was clear, he tried to switch positions to evade him. Nonetheless, Lewis continued to destroy him with his big right hand.

    ALSO READ: UFC 269 - Dustin Poirier taps out, Charles Oliveira retains Lightweight Championship title

    As Daukaus stumbles, Lewis warps it up with a big right hand again, with the referee calling for the bell, thus possessing the record of most KO wins. Following the bout, Twitter erupted, applauding Lewis's bold and aggressive approach, just toying with Daukaus and giving him no room for competition.

    Check out the other results from UFC Fight Night 199 (Main card)
    Belal Muhammad beat Stephen Thompson - Unanimous decision
    Amanda Lemos beat Angela Hill - Split decision
    Ricky Simón beat Raphael Assunção - KO
    Mateusz Gamrot beat Carlos Diego Ferreira - Technical KO
    Cub Swanson beat Darren Elkins - TKO

