    UFC 269: Julianna Pena shocks Amanda Nunes via submission to win Bantamweight Championship title

    It was a gripping contest between Julianna Pena and Amanda Nunes for the Bantamweight Championship title at UFC 269. However, the latter shocked the former to win the title.

    The UFC 269 pay-per-view (PPV) lived up to its hype with some gripping contests. One such contest was the women's Bantamweight Championship bout between champion Amanda Nunes, who took on Julianna Pena at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on Saturday night. The challenger shocked the champion to win her maiden championship title in the promotion.

    Pena was undoubtedly the undergo in this contest, with Nunes being the odds-on favourite to win the bout. Nunes was unbeaten in 12 straight fights since 2014. She also dominated as the Bantamweight and Featherweight champion for three years. It happened to be her sixth title defence, having won it from Miesha Tate and a successful first defence against former champion Ronda Rousey.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by BT Sport UFC (@ufcbtsport)

    ALSO READ: UFC 269 - Dustin Poirier taps out, Charles Oliveira retains Lightweight Championship title

    As for this bout, the opening round was dominated by Nunes with her knockdowns and lethal strikes. Nevertheless, Pena survived severe damage to move on to the second round. It was then when the latter began to hurt the former with her punching slugfest that came as a shock to many.

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by BT Sport UFC (@ufcbtsport)

    With Nunes looking ruffled, Pena put her onto the mat to get on her back and applied the rear-naked choke. Immediately, many feared an upset, as Nunes had no choice but to tap out. With 1 minute and 38 seconds left on the clock in the round, Pena's hands were raised as she celebrated with her first championship win in front of an applauding Nevada crowd. "It feels crazy. I definitely expected to win, but the world is my oyster," she said after her win.

    ALSO READ: Dustin Poirier unimpressed with UFC legend Conor McGregor's new 'brick wall' 86 kg built

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by BT Sport UFC (@ufcbtsport)

    Other UFC 269 results (main card):
    Charles Oliveira (c) defeats Dustin Poirier (Lightweight Championship)
    Geoff Neal defeats Santiago Ponzinibbio
    Kai Kara-France defeats Cody Garbrandt
    Sean O'Malley defeats Raulian Paiva

