    UFC 269: Dustin Poirier taps out, Charles Oliveira retains Lightweight Championship title

    Dustin Poirier was involved in the Lightweight Championship title clash at UFC 269 against Charles Oliveira. However, the latter forced the former to submit, to retain the title.

    UFC 269: Dustin Poirier taps out, Charles Oliveira retains Lightweight Championship title-ayh
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Paradise, First Published Dec 12, 2021, 12:08 PM IST
    The UFC 260 pay-per-view (PPV) event saw mixed martial artist (MMA) Dustin Poirier challenge Charles Oliveira for the Lightweight Championship title. On Saturday night, held at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, it turned out to be an intense battle. However, the champion forced the challenger to submit, as Oliveira's reign as the champ continued.

    The opening round saw a tough competition between the two, as Poirier landed a hard punch on Oliveira. However, the champion was strong enough to quickly get back up as the two began to share a fierce exchange of blows. While Oliveira used the mixed-strike approach, Poirier relied on his boxing abilities.

    ALSO READ: Dustin Poirier unimpressed with UFC legend Conor McGregor's new 'brick wall' 86 kg built

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by UFCANZ (@ufcanz)

    Nonetheless, the champion targeted the challenger's body with extreme front kicks that somewhat bothered the latter. Oliveira's sound game plan, combined with knees to the body, and his boxing punches, turned out to be successful. The champ looked to put the challenger to the ground in the second round.

    However, Poirier was smart enough to drag Oliveira onto the mat before the latter used his wrists to put the former down too. It was the champ who was in the challenger's guard with elbows exchanged before the round ended. In Round 3, Oliviera grabbed Poirier through the back and put him in the choke to exchange grips and lock him in before the latter tapped out to allow the former to retain the title. Following the bout, Poirier declared that he would donate $20,000 to Oliveira's charity.

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2021, 12:08 PM IST
