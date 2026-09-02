Clash of Clans and WWE launch a second collaboration, bringing a decade-long gaming rivalry between superstars Cody Rhodes and John Cena to the game. Players can hunt Cena's base in September for exclusive rewards, including a Cody Rhodes statue.

Clash of Clans, which has over two billion lifetime downloads, is back with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) for a second collaboration; and this time, the rivalry is personal.

WWE superstar Cody Rhodes and WWE Legend John Cena are best known for what they do in the ring, but their competition did not start there. Both are long-time players of Clash of Clans, and this shared gaming history has become locker room legend.

Hunt for John Cena's Base

Now, Rhodes, a decade-long player, has recruited the Clash of Clans community - plus fellow WWE Superstars - to help him hunt down John Cena's base, taking a decade-long battle out of the ring and into their in-game villages. Beginning from first day of September, through September 30, Cena's loot-filled base is waiting for Clash of Clans players to discover throughout the course of their daily raids. The more players raid, the higher the chance they have of locating the elusive WWE Legend and earning a one-time-only Cody Rhodes statue for their village - but only if their raid is a success. It is not like a 17-time WWE World Champion is going to have a rookie base.

Meanwhile, to beef up the search party, Rhodes has enlisted the support of The Undertaker, Iyo Sky and a whole host of other WWE Superstars who will be rallying their own fans online to join the hunt. "People think this started in the ring with Cody. It did not. It started when I out-raided him in the game and he threw me off his team," says Cena. "Ten years later he still needs help. This time he is asking millions of you to take on my base. That is fine. As I have always said - if you want some, come get some," he added.

WWE Superstars as Clash of Clans Heroes

Beyond Cena's base, the in-game crossover presents six WWE Superstars reimagined as iconic Clash of Clans Hero characters, including the return of Cody Rhodes as The Barbarian King. The lineup include: -Cody Rhodes as "Barbarian King" -Alexa Bliss as "Archer Queen" -The Undertaker as "Grand Warden" -Iyo Sky as "Royal Champion" -Jey Uso as "Minion Prince" -Kane as "Dragon Duke"

Additional In-Game Features and Rewards

Players can also experience WWE-themed features throughout the event, from temporary troops to a branded village theme that's designed around WWE 'Money in the Bank', taking place in New Orleans on October 10th. WWE chests hold a series of rewards too, with returning favourites like Action Figure Equipment, plus Challenge Tickets and a guaranteed Cody Rhodes Skin. (ANI)