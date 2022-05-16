Thomas Cup 2022: Kidambi Srikanth rates final win as one of his career-best

It was nothing short of a miracle for the Indian badminton team on Sunday at the Thomas Cup 2022 finals. Played at the Impact Arena in Nonthaburi, Thailand, India clean-swept defending champion Indonesia 3-0 in the final to clinch the prestigious title for the first time in its 73-year-old history. It was India's maiden appearance in the final, where it triumphed for the first time, making the entire nation proud. At the same time, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also all-praise for the dominant Indian side. In the meantime, Indian shuttler and one of the winning members of the side, Kidambi Srikanth, rated the victory as one of his career-best.

"Individual events are always different to team events, and we hardly get to play team events, and Thomas Cup finals are the biggest team events. So, to win such a big event is a huge moment. It will take a while before you know what has happened. I will rate this one of my biggest wins, and I am happy that everyone played extremely well. I don't think this is one individual's win. It is about all ten players. Everyone stepped up when it mattered," Srikanth said during the post-match press conference, reports PTI.

"In any major event, be it Commonwealth Games, Asian Games, Thomas and Uber Cup, or World Championships, none have prize money. But, when you win in this tournament, this is for the country. After we won, people said India won Thomas Cup. It was not Srikanth or Prannoy. So, it was a special feeling. I don't think everyone will have the privilege to experience it, it is us ten players and coaching staff who have experienced it now, and it will motivate others to do well. So, the motivating factor was that we won this for the country," added Srikanth.

Notably, Srikanth played the last match in the finals, as he routed Jonatan Christie in straight sets, 21-15 and 23-21. Meanwhile, his teammate HS Prannoy was also brilliant and stated, "I have always performed under pressure and be part of this kind of team I am proud of. I am thankful to the association for choosing me as the third singles. I always wanted to be a part of the Thomas Cup, and I would have regretted it if I was not chosen. I am pleased. Thanks to everyone for supporting me, and I think I have done justice with my performance. Nothing has sunk in yet. It will take a couple of days more. We have to celebrate it big time."