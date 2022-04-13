'This is madness!': Roger Federer aces Switzerland tourism ad along with Anne Hathaway

Roger Federer is making good use of his time away from tennis as his latest “film” sees the legend feature alongside Hollywood star Anne Hathaway in a Switzerland tourism ad.

The Swiss ace, who was earlier seen in a commercial with legendary Hollywood actor Robert de Niro to promote tourism in his country, has left his fans stunned in the new video that showcases the wonderful chemistry between him and Anne Hathaway.

In the entertaining commercial video, the legendary tennis player is seen watching the Grand Tour of Switzerland commercial alongside Hathaway. The concept of the video shows both the brand ambassador of Switzerland Tourism and the actor are unhappy with the shooting style of the video as the duo remains out of focus in most shots. Then, the director and crew members are seen boasting about all the eye-catching shots of the beautiful landscapes of Switzerland.

Federer shared the commercial on Twitter and wrote, "No one can beat the Grand Tour of Switzerland @MySwitzerland_e… not even me and Anne."

In the clip, the unhappy stars interrupted the screening of their own ad and argued about why only wide-angle shots were used.

Referring to the previous commercial, Anne said, "Well, now I know why Bob (Robert De Niro) passed."

After learning that they had used only wide shots, the Swiss legend shouted, "This is Madness!"

Following this, the crew members try to convince both Federer and Hathaway about how stunning they look in the commercial. One of them even spoke about the Swiss great having amazing abs.

"Roger, I've got to say, You've got amazing abs… Maybe we should write something like: 'the Grand Tour, even more, majestic than Roger Federer's abs'."

While on-screen Federer and Hathaway may not have been pleased with the commercial, the two have won the hearts of millions worldwide with their comic timing and sizzling chemistry. Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Recently, Federer posted a few photographs on his Instagram handle, sparking excitement among fans over a potential comeback on the ATP tour. Although the Swiss maestro has not made any announcement yet, several believe the 20-time Grand Slam winner could return to the Wimbledon.