Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Djokovic vs Ruud: Fans go berserk as Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic link up at French Open 2023

    PSG star Kylian Mbappe and legendary Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent fans into a tizzy with their presence at the French Open 2023 final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud.

     

    The French Open 2023 final, played between Novak Djokov
    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published Jun 11, 2023, 8:47 PM IST

    The French Open 2023 final, played between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud saw two notable football stars, Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, teamed up in a display of camaraderie and support. While they are known for their prowess on the football field, they took a break from their footballing duties to enjoy a day of tennis. The French Open is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, held annually at Roland Garros in Paris.

    Kylian Mbappe, a prominent forward for Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a renowned striker who has played for top clubs across Europe, were seen together at the event. Their presence generated excitement and interest among fans, as they are both highly regarded athletes in their respective sports.

    Also Read: Iga Swiatek wins French Open 2023; becomes youngest player to win 4 Grand Slams since Serena Williams in 2002

    Their presence in the stands not only added to the atmosphere but also showcased the mutual admiration and respect that exists among athletes across different sports.

    "Prime Mbappe incoming. He's getting that 'free motivation'," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "No UCL trophy gang."

    A third fan noted, "Greats here watching on Novak as he attempts to become the greatest. Zlatan, Mbappe, Tom Brady in the building as well," while a fourth stated, "Zlatan doing everything he can to bring Mbappe to San Siro but Gerry won’t even sign him even if he’s available and cheaper than Messi." 

    Here's a look at some of the other reactions:

    Last Updated Jun 11, 2023, 9:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    India WTC final loss to Australia raises questions over Rahul Dravid defensive tactics and coaching legacy snt

    India's WTC final loss to Australia raises questions over Dravid's defensive tactics and coaching legacy

    Rohit Sharma bats for 3-match series, cries foul over Shubman Gill's dismissal after Australia win WTC title osf

    Rohit Sharma bats for 3-match series, cries foul over Shubman Gill's dismissal after Australia win WTC title

    wtc final ind vs aus 'Chokers'! Meme fest explodes after India's wait for ICC trophy continues as Australia win WTC title snt

    'Chokers'! Meme fest explodes after India's wait for ICC trophy continues as Australia win WTC title

    wtc final ind vs aus Angry R Ashwin fans lash out at BCCI Rohit Sharma for excluding him from WTC Final after Australia win title snt

    Angry R Ashwin fans lash out at BCCI, Rohit Sharma for excluding him from WTC Final after Australia win title

    Australia crowned World Test Champions: How Team India lost the plot on Day 1 itself at The Oval osf

    Australia crowned World Test Champions: How Team India lost the plot on Day 1 itself at The Oval

    Recent Stories

    Craving a bite in the chill? Here are 7 best comfort food for your rainy days ADC

    Craving a bite in the chill? Here are 7 best comfort food for your rainy days

    Best Indian films on Netflix: Stream these 9 brilliant Indian works on OTT ADC

    Best Indian films on Netflix: Stream these 9 brilliant Indian works on OTT

    India WTC final loss to Australia raises questions over Rahul Dravid defensive tactics and coaching legacy snt

    India's WTC final loss to Australia raises questions over Dravid's defensive tactics and coaching legacy

    Football Guardiola's genius, Haaland factor & more: How Man City won the treble osf

    Guardiola's genius, Haaland factor & more: How Man City won the treble

    Rohit Sharma bats for 3-match series, cries foul over Shubman Gill's dismissal after Australia win WTC title osf

    Rohit Sharma bats for 3-match series, cries foul over Shubman Gill's dismissal after Australia win WTC title

    Recent Videos

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    IIMC Alumni Meet held in Kochi, Kerala scribe wins journalism award

    Video Icon
    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi ADC

    Mann Ki Baat: Madhuri Dixit, Shahid Kapoor, Rohit Shetty praise PM Narendra Modi

    Video Icon
    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' vma

    Jiah Khan's mother Rabia finally says, 'I will keep fighting. I will approach Supreme Court' - WATCH

    Video Icon
    Rajasthan 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Rajasthan: 7 policemen shot at during operation to nab history-sheeters in Udaipur

    Video Icon
    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    MTB Shimla 2023: This 62-year-old quit his corporate job to seek adventure

    Video Icon