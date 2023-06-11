Djokovic vs Ruud: Fans go berserk as Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic link up at French Open 2023

PSG star Kylian Mbappe and legendary Swedish footballer Zlatan Ibrahimovic sent fans into a tizzy with their presence at the French Open 2023 final between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud.

The French Open 2023 final, played between Novak Djokovic and Casper Ruud saw two notable football stars, Kylian Mbappe and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, teamed up in a display of camaraderie and support. While they are known for their prowess on the football field, they took a break from their footballing duties to enjoy a day of tennis. The French Open is one of the most prestigious tennis tournaments in the world, held annually at Roland Garros in Paris.

Kylian Mbappe, a prominent forward for Paris Saint-Germain and the French national team, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, a renowned striker who has played for top clubs across Europe, were seen together at the event. Their presence generated excitement and interest among fans, as they are both highly regarded athletes in their respective sports.

Also Read: Iga Swiatek wins French Open 2023; becomes youngest player to win 4 Grand Slams since Serena Williams in 2002

Their presence in the stands not only added to the atmosphere but also showcased the mutual admiration and respect that exists among athletes across different sports.

"Prime Mbappe incoming. He's getting that 'free motivation'," said one fan on Twitter, while another added, "No UCL trophy gang."

A third fan noted, "Greats here watching on Novak as he attempts to become the greatest. Zlatan, Mbappe, Tom Brady in the building as well," while a fourth stated, "Zlatan doing everything he can to bring Mbappe to San Siro but Gerry won’t even sign him even if he’s available and cheaper than Messi."

Here's a look at some of the other reactions: