Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madrid Open 2022: Nadal fans relieved after 'King of Clay' survives Goffin scare

    Spanish ace Rafael Nadal defeated Belgium's David Goffin 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(9) in a three-set thriller in the third round of the Madrid Open 2022.

    tennis Madrid Open 2022: Nadal fans relieved after 'King of Clay' survives Goffin scare snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Madrid, First Published May 5, 2022, 11:23 PM IST

    The sigh of relief Rafael Nadal let out as he waved to the fans at the La Caja Magica in the Spanish capital on Thursday evening said it all. 

    The Spanish ace, who made a comeback in the Mutua Madrid Open after recovering from a rib injury, defeated Belgium's David Goffin 6-3, 5-7, 7-6(9) in a three-set thriller to go through to the quarter-finals of his first clay-court tournament this season.

    After clinching the first set comfortably, the five-time Madrid Open champion was challenged by Goffin as the Belgian came back strongly into the game, bagging the second set and taking the decider set into a tie-breaker.

    However, the 21-time Grand Slam champion proved why he is called 'King of Clay' as he displayed some stellar strokeplay, including two mouth-watering drop shots, in the tie-breaker to ensure he marches ahead in front of his home crowd.

    By winning that tie-break, Nadal extended his perfect Madrid tie-break record to 10-0 since the event moved to clay in 2009. The Spaniard also prevented the Belgian from becoming the fourth man to beat him from match point down on clay, with the last instance coming in Buenos Aires in 2016 against Dominic Thiem.

    Nadal has now done his part to set up an all-Spanish quarter-final against Carlos Alcaraz, who will follow him on the stadium court against ninth seed Cameron Norrie.

    Also read: Madrid Open 2022: Djokovic fans miffed, demand proof of illness after Murray's withdrawal

    Nadal fans took to Twitter to express relief and joy over their favourite tennis star's victory in the epic encounter that lasted three hours and ten minutes. Here's a look at some of the reactions:

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 11:32 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Netizens laud David Warner-Rovman Powell half-centuries, Umran Malik bowls fastest delivery of the season-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Netizens laud Delhi's Powell-Warner half-centuries; Malik fires at 157 km/h

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look-ayh

    IPL 2022: Yuzvendra Chahal's wife Dhanashree Verma looks stunning in her new lehenga look

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Jos Buttler hilarious dancing skill makes Yuzvendra Chahal go ROFL-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jos Buttler's hilarious dancing skill makes Yuzvendra Chahal go ROFL

    tennis Madrid Open 2022: Djokovic fans miffed, demand proof of illness after Murray's withdrawal snt

    Madrid Open 2022: Djokovic fans miffed, demand proof of illness after Murray's withdrawal

    Madrid Open 2022: Andy Murray gives Novak Djokovic walkover in pre-quarter, social media anguished-ayh

    Madrid Masters 2022: Murray gives Djokovic walkover in pre-quarter, social media anguished

    Recent Stories

    (Pictures) Esha Gupta poses BRALESS for her latest Instagram post RBA

    (Pictures) Esha Gupta poses BRALESS for her latest Instagram post

    Doctors appeal on Twitter trending hashtag Postpone NEET PG Narendra Modiji

    Explained: Story behind trending hashtag 'Postpone NEET PG Modiji'

    5 reasons why Naagin 3 Aman Gandhi can give his contemporaries a run for their money drb

    5 reasons why Naagin 3's Aman Gandhi can give his contemporaries a run for their money

    football 'Karim Ballon d'Or': Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior hails Benzema after Champions League thriller snt

    'Karim Ballon d'Or': Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior rechristens Benzema after Champions League thriller

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Netizens laud David Warner-Rovman Powell half-centuries, Umran Malik bowls fastest delivery of the season-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Netizens laud Delhi's Powell-Warner half-centuries; Malik fires at 157 km/h

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Stick to the processes that we have always worked on - MI Mumbai Indians head coach Mahela Jayawardene-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Stick to the processes that we've always worked on" - MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon