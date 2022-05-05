Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Madrid Open 2022: Djokovic fans miffed, demand proof of illness after Murray's withdrawal

    Andy Murray was forced into a last minute withdrawal from his match against Novak Djokovic due to a bout of food poisoning.

    tennis Madrid Open 2022: Djokovic fans miffed, demand proof of illness after Murray's withdrawal snt
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Madrid, First Published May 5, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    In what has left Novak Djokovic fans irked, Andy Murray withdrew from his Madrid Open third-round clash against the World No.1 due to a bout of food poisoning at the last minute on Thursday. 

    The 34-year-old Scot was set to face the Serbian for the first time since 2017 in what was expected to be a high-octane game. However, with Djokovic having already completed his warm-up he was given a walkover into the quarter-finals.

    "I had a message yesterday from Andy that he was not feeling well. He had food poisoning, it sounds like he is feeling better this morning but is still not well enough to go on the court," Tournament Director Feliciano Lopez was quoted as saying to Sportsmail.

    The three-time Grand Slam winner was reportedly unable to leave his hotel room on Wednesday following his win over Denis Shapovalov. Now, Murray has to take a call on whether he will feature in this weekend's qualifying event for the Italian Open in Rome.

    Although the Scot does not intend to play this month's French Open, his performance in the Spanish capital must be encouraging. Murray beat Dominic Thiem in the first round before upsetting world No 18 Denis Shapovalov in three sets to set up a meeting with Djokovic.

    The two-time Wimbledon champion's withdrawal hands Djokovic a free passage to the quarter-finals where he will face either Hubert Hurkacz or Dusan Lajovic. However, the Serbians fans were left completely miffed with Murray's last-minute withdrawal with several supporters taking to social media demanding proof of the Scot's illness.

    One user commented, "Would like evidence he's actually ill. Murray is establishment and a Djokovic victory would have strengthened his momentum confidence. WO win doesn't help."

    Another user added, "Are you fucking kidding me!! I was so waiting for Murray v Djokovic match and Murray withdrew because on illness! It better be because of Covid because surely a slight cold shouldn’t stop him from trying!! #MadridOpen."

    Here's a look at some of the reactions on the micro-blogging site:

    Last Updated May 5, 2022, 5:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Madrid Open 2022: Andy Murray gives Novak Djokovic walkover in pre-quarter, social media anguished-ayh

    Madrid Masters 2022: Murray gives Djokovic walkover in pre-quarter, social media anguished

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Bangalore-Chennai: Wasim Jaffer hilarious loyalty jibe after girl proposes RCB fan in CSK clash goes viral-ayh

    IPL 2022: Jaffer's hilarious 'loyalty' jibe after girl proposes RCB fan in CSK clash goes viral

    football Vamos! Real Madrid stars dance after sealing Champions League final berth fans applaud comeback kings snt

    Real Madrid stars dance after sealing Champions League final berth; fans applaud comeback kings

    Indian Premier League IPL 2022 DC vs SRH Delhi-Hyderabad Fantasy XI preview prediction team analysis players to watch head to head probable live streaming-ayh

    IPL 2022, DC vs SRH: Hottest Fantasy XI picks, preview, prediction and more

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Fans respond as all-round Royal Challengers Bangalore hands Chennai Super Kings 7th season defeat-ayh

    IPL 2022, RCB vs CSK: Fans respond as all-round Bangalore hands Chennai 7th season-defeat

    Recent Stories

    Malaika Arora Arjun Kapoor wedding on the cards drb

    Malaika Arora, Arjun Kapoor’s wedding on the cards?

    Politician is responsible for the consequences: NCP's Sharad Pawar over hate speech - adt

    Politician is responsible for the consequences: NCP's Sharad Pawar over hate speech

    India s jet flying in reverse destined to crash predicts Arundhati Roy gcw

    India's jet flying in reverse, 'destined to crash', predicts Arundhati Roy

    Are Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan dating? Here's the truth RBA

    Are Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan dating? Here's the truth

    football Champions League final: Eyeing revenge, Liverpool's Salah sends warning to Real Madrid snt

    Champions League final: Eyeing revenge, Liverpool's Salah sends warning to Real Madrid

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay - David Warner-ayh

    IPL 2022: "DC has to play high-level brand of cricket in the powerplay" - David Warner

    Video Icon
    Indian community in Denmark hails Prime Minister Modi

    'Modi ek hi hai...' Indians in Denmark hail Prime Minister Modi

    Video Icon
    Russia Ukraine war: India and Denmark seek independent probe into civilian killings in Bucha

    Hope India will influence Russia's Putin and stop war in Ukraine: Denmark

    Video Icon
    Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video Not a crime to attend a wedding

    'Not a crime to attend a wedding': Congress defends Rahul Gandhi's Nepal video

    Video Icon
    Victim of hate campaign' says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    'Victim of hate campaign', says 'Kashmir Files' maker Vivek Agnihotri in new video

    Video Icon