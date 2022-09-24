Laver Cup 2022: 'We'll get through this somehow, will we?' - Federer after his final match

It is officially curtains for Roger Federer of Switzerland. The 20-time Grand Slam champion played his final professional tennis match on Friday night. During the Laver Cup 2022, he teamed up with his long-time friend-cum-foe Rafael Nadal of Spain for Team Europe. Up against the American pair of Jack Sock and Francis Tiafoe, who were representing Team World, Federer and Nadal ended up losing the match. However, the 41-year-old Swiss was all smiles as he called time on his illustrious career. Being played at the O2 Arena in London, the capacity crowd was at its feet as it applauded, acknowledged and recognised his gloriousness for the last time.

Following the match, a nearly-emotional Federer said, "We'll get through this somehow, will we? Right? I'm happy. I'm not sad. It feels great to be here, and I enjoyed tying my shoes one more time. Everything was the last time. The match was great. I couldn't be happier. It's been wonderful."

"Playing with Rafa on the same team, and having the guys, everybody here, all the legends – Rocket, Edberg, Stefan — thank you. I didn't want it to feel lonely out there. It felt lonely for a second when they told me to go out, but to be saying goodbye to a team, I always felt I was a team player at heart. Singles don't do that, but I've had a team that travelled with me worldwide. It's been amazing with them, so thanks to everybody who made it work for so many years," added Federer.

"And then, of course, being on the team with Andy [Murray], Thomas [Berdich], Novak [Djokovic], Matteo [Berrettini], Cam [Cameron Norrie], Stefanos [Tsitsipas], Rafa and Casper [Rudd], and also the other team, you guys are unbelievable. It's been a pleasure playing all these Laver Cups. It does feel like a celebration to me. I wanted to feel like this at the end, and it's exactly what I hoped for, so thank you," Federer continued.

"I've done OK so far. I'm at least able to talk. I was never able to talk in my vision, so I'm doing way better. My wife's been so supportive. She could have stopped me a long, long time ago, but she didn't. She kept me going and allowed me to play. It's amazing. Thank you," concluded Federer.