'Just disgusting': Navratilova slams Australian Open crowd for booing at Djokovic after his shock retirement

Novak Djokovic decided to retire from the semifinal match against Alexander Zverev due to left leg injury after losing the first set at the Rod Laver Arena.

Former Grand Slam winner and World No.1 Martina Navratilova has slammed a section of Melbourne crowd for showing their disrespect towards the Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic following his shock retirement from Australian Open 2025 on Friday, January 25.

Djokovic decided to retire from the semifinal match against Alexander Zverev due to left leg injury after losing the first set at the Rod Laver Arena. In the opening set, Djokovic and Zverev put on a tough fight against each other, with the German star eventually edging out the legendary tennis player in a tense tiebreak, winning 7–6. Before the beginning of the second set, spectators at the Rod Laver were left shocked as Djokovic decided to retire hurt from the match.

Novak Djokovic had a word with Alexander Zverev before shaking hands with the on-chair umpire to officially withdraw in the middle of the match. The 37-year-old entered the stadium with left leg heavily tapped-on, indicating that the injury he sustained during the quarterfinal against Carlos Alcaraz seemed to have worsened. The 10-time Australian Open champion’s decision to leave the match was not received well by the crowd.

When Novak Djokovic was leaving the Rod Laver Arena, a section of the Melbourne crowd was loudly booing at the Serbian tennis legend. Even Alexander Zverev slammed the crowd for their disrespect towards Djokovic.

Speaking on Tennis Channel, Martina Navratilova lambasted the Melbourne crowd for their ‘disgusting’ behaviour towards Djokovic.

“What I'm really upset about is the crowd booing Novak. Seriously? Nobody wanted to finish that match more than Novak. Nobody. And then they boo. I mean seriously, it's just disgusting," the 18-time Grand Slam champion.

Throughout his campaign at the Australian Open 2025, Novak Djokovic received a hostile reception from the section of the crowd. In the quarterfinal against Carlos Alcaraz, the Serbian tennis legend was heavily booed by the crowd after losing the opening set. However, Djokovic managed to bounce back and won the next three sets to advance to the semifinal.

With his shock retirement from the semifinal, Novak Djokovic’s quest for his unprecedented 11th Australian Open title and record-breaking 25th Grand Slam triumph came to an abrupt end. Novak Djokovic was unsure whether he would be able to play the semifinal against Alexander Zverev as he didn’t turn up for two practice sessions due to leg injury. The 37-year-old’s availability for the semifinal was confirmed just 90 minutes before the match.

This was not the first time Novak Djokovic retired in the middle of the match. Last year at the French Open, the 37-year-old withdrew before the quarterfinals match against Casper Ruud due to knee injury. At the 2023 Australian Open, Djokovic had an abdominal tear, but he still went on to clinch his record 10th title at the Melbourne Park.

