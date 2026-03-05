3 Major Consequences Seth Rollins Could Face After Attacking Paul Heyman On WWE RAW
Seth Rollins’s shocking attack on Paul Heyman on RAW may trigger serious fallout ahead of WrestleMania 42. From possible suspension to revenge from Brock Lesnar and a Bron Breakker return, the Visionary’s actions could reshape WWE’s biggest event.
Suspension By Adam Pearce
WWE RAW General Manager Adam Pearce has already shown frustration with the masked attacker storyline. Now that Rollins has admitted to being behind the mask, Pearce may take disciplinary action. A suspension would not be surprising, especially given the seriousness of targeting a Hall of Famer like Heyman.
Brock Lesnar Seeking Revenge
Paul Heyman is not only aligned with The Vision faction but has also reunited with Brock Lesnar as his Advocate. Heyman accompanied Lesnar during the Royal Rumble and was present when the Beast issued his WrestleMania challenge. Rollins’s attack could provoke Lesnar to retaliate, setting up a high-profile clash between the two at WrestleMania 42.
Possible Return Of Bron Breakker
Bron Breakker previously turned on Seth Rollins, attacking him and leaving The Vision faction. A real-life injury sidelined Breakker, casting doubt on his WrestleMania status. However, if medically cleared, he could return to target Rollins again. Such a comeback would reignite their rivalry and potentially lead to an unsanctioned match at the Showcase of Immortals.
Stay on top of all the latest Sports News, including Cricket News, Football News, WWE News, and updates from Other Sports around the world. Get live scores, match highlights, player stats, and expert analysis of every major tournament. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store to never miss a sporting moment and stay connected to the action anytime, anywhere.