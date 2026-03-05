As per reports, a Pakistan squad member was fined for alleged misconduct with a female hotel staffer in Kandy before the team’s final Super Eight match. The PCB is expected to investigate further once the squad returns home.

An unnamed member of Pakistan’s World Cup squad was reportedly fined after misbehaving with a female hotel staff member during the team’s stay in Kandy. The incident occurred ahead of Pakistan’s last Super Eight fixture against Sri Lanka.

According to reports, the player behaved inappropriately with a female housekeeping staffer at the Golden Crown Hotel. The staff member raised an alarm, prompting hotel employees to intervene. The matter was escalated to team manager Naveed Cheema, who apologized to hotel management and imposed a fine on the player for misconduct.

Hotel Officials Demanded Action

Senior officials at the hotel were understood to have sought strong disciplinary measures. However, the issue was settled internally at the time after Cheema’s intervention. While the player’s identity has not been disclosed, sources suggest the matter is not closed.

Reports indicate the player will appear before the Pakistan Cricket Board upon returning home and could face further disciplinary action. Pakistan’s campaign ended in disappointment as they failed to qualify for the semifinals, missing out on net run rate. The squad returned in batches on Sunday and Monday.

Past Incidents Raise Concerns

This latest controversy has again drawn attention to off-field discipline during overseas tours. Last year, batter Haider Ali was arrested in Manchester over allegations of rape during a Pakistan Shaheens tour, though he was later released due to insufficient evidence.

In another earlier case, team masseur Malang Ali was fined for misconduct involving a female staff member during a tour of Malaysia. With one more incident surfacing, questions are likely to be raised about discipline and oversight within Pakistan’s touring contingents.