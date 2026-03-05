The British High Commission in India celebrated the shared passion for cricket ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal between India and England, wishing for the best team to win the highly-anticipated clash at Wankhede Stadium.

The British High Commission in India highlighted the excitement ahead of the upcoming India vs England T20 World Cup 2026 semifinal on Thursday at the Wankhede Stadium, celebrating the shared passion for cricket and wishing the best team to win.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Cricket isn’t just a game, it’s a feeling 🇬🇧🏏🇮🇳 Ahead of the much awaited #T20WorldCup semi-final between England and India, we’re celebrating our shared love for the game and the fans that bring this sport to life. May the best team win! pic.twitter.com/KqSfrJ8q4C — UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) March 5, 2026 In an X post, the British High Commission in India said, "Cricket isn't just a game, it's a feeling. Ahead of the much awaited #T20WorldCup semi-final between England and India, we're celebrating our shared love for the game and the fans that bring this sport to life. May the best team win!"

What's at Stake?

Whoever wins the semifinal between the defending champions and two-time T20 World Cup victors India, and England, also two-time T20 WC winners, will proceed to face off against New Zealand for the summit clash.

Path to the Semifinals

India's Tournament Journey

India, barring the 76-run loss against South Africa in their first match of the Super 8s clash, have had a decent run, winning six of their seven T20 WC encounters so far. However, Team India are yet to deliver a perfect performance with batting, bowling and fielding all firing in unison.

Suryakmar Yadav-led India found themselves in a tricky spot after facing a loss against South Africa. Against the West Indies, they found themselves in a must-win situation. Credit to Sanju Samson's match-winning 97*, India registered a comfortable five-wicket win over West Indies to seal their semis spot.

England's Dominant Form

England, on the other hand, led by Harry Brook, have won six out of their seven T20 WC 2026 matches so far and are on a five-match winning streak. Their only loss came against West Indies in the Group Stage of the tournament.

A Storied Rivalry: Head-to-Head History

Coming to their head-to-head record in the T20 World Cup, team India have a 3-2 lead over England in the T20 World Cup history.

The first clash between both sides in the inaugural edition was won by 18 runs by India, with Yuvraj Singh's six sixes in an over being the highlight.

In the next clash, Ryan Sidebottom (2/31) and Graeme Swann (2/28) left India three runs short of 154 runs in the 2009 edition.

Later in the 2012 edition, half-century Rohit Sharma (55) guided India to 170/4, while Harbhajan Singh's four-wicket haul caused England to be 80 all out, sealing a 90-run win at Colombo.

10 years at Adelaide, Jos Buttler (80*) and Alex Hales (86*) led England to the finals, chasing down 169 successfully with all 10 wickets intact within 16 overs.

Two years later, skipper Rohit Sharma (57) avenged the 2022 WC defeat on Caribbean soil, as his fifty and knock from Suryakumar Yadav (47) took India to 171/7, which India managed to defend with the help of a spin masterclass from Axar Patel (3/23), causing the Three Lions to skittle out for 103 in the semifinal at Providence. (ANI)