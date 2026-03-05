The Austrian women's hockey team arrived in Hyderabad for the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers. Eight nations will vie for three spots. Austria, who last played in the World Cup in 1981, will compete in Pool A against England, Italy, and Korea.

The Austrian women's hockey team touched down in Hyderabad ahead of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers, Hyderabad, Telangana, as per a release from Hockey India. The tournament will witness eight nations compete for three crucial qualification spots for the marquee event in Belgium and the Netherlands in August later this year.

Austria Eyes Historic Qualification

Austria have a rich history at the FIH Hockey Women's World Cup, having appeared in three of the first four editions of the competition. However, they haven't qualified for the premier event since 1981. Led by Johanna Czech, Austria will compete against England, Italy and Korea in Pool A, as they look to script history and secure a qualification spot for the first time in 45 years.

Captain Expresses Excitement

Looking forward to the competition, the Captain stated, " This is the first time in India for all of us. So, we are excited and we want to play really good hockey. Our preparation ahead of the tournament was short - we had only one training session - but we're going to give our best. We've got some training sessions here before our games, and we're going to leave everything on the pitch."

Other Teams Arrive in Hyderabad

Earlier, the Indian Women's Hockey Team also arrived in Hyderabad on Sunday afternoon. The Scotland Women's Hockey Team also touched down in the city on the same day, marking the beginning of their campaign at the eight-nation tournament.

Where to Watch

The Live Streaming of FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers Hyderabad, Telangana 2026 matches will be available on Star sports Khel and JioHotstar. (ANI)