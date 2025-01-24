‘Please don’t’: Zverev calls out Melbourne crowd for booing as Djokovic retires from Australian Open (WATCH)

Novak Djokovic’s quest for record-extending 11th Australian Open title and record-breaking 25th Grand Slam triumph came to an abrupt end as he immediately decided to retire from the semifinal after the opening set.

The World No. 2 Alexander Zverev called out the crowd to show some respect for the Serbian tennis legend Novak Djokovic as he retired from the Australian Open 2025 semifinal match at the Rod Laver Arena on Friday, January 25.

Djokovic’s quest for record-extending 11th Australian Open title and record-breaking 25th Grand Slam triumph came to an abrupt end as he immediately decided to retire from the semifinal after the opening set. In the first set, Zverev and Djokovic put on a tough fight against each other as the match went into the tiebreak, with the German tennis star emerging as the winner of the first set with a score read 7-6.

However, the spectators at the Rod Laver Arena were not in for a shock until Novak Djokovic had a word with Alexander Zverev before shaking hands with the on-chair umpire to officially retire from the semifinal. The 37-year-old entered the Rod Laver Arena with his left leg heavily tapped-on. Djokovic suffered an injury on his left leg during the quarterfinal match against Carlos Alcaraz and his availability to play the semifinal was uncertain until just 90 minutes before the match. He had a short training session ahead of the semifinal.

Also read: Australian Open 2025: World No. 2 Alexander Zverev enters final after Novak Djokovic retires in SF

While Novak Djokovic was leaving the court, a section of crowd began to boo the Serbian tennis legend. But, Djokovic put thumbs up and waved to the crowd before he quietly exited the Rod Laver Arena. Alexander Zverev decided to stand against the unruly crown and defended the legendary tennis player.

Speaking during the on-court interview, Zverev urged the crowd to not to boo a player like Djokovic who left the match due to injury. He added that the 24-time Grand Slam winner had given everything to tennis in the last 20 years of his illustrious career.

“Please, guys, don’t boo a player when he goes out with an injury. I know everyone paid for tickets and everyone wants to see a five-set semi-final but Novak has given absolutely everything in his life to the sport the last 20 years," the German tennis star.

Emphasising Djokovic’s never-say-die attitude while battling with injuries during his career, the 27-year-old asked the crowd to be respectful of a player who clinched a record 10 Australian Open titles.

“He has won this tournament with an abdominal tear. He has won this tournament with a hamstring tear. If he cannot continue a tennis match, he cannot. Be respectful. Really, show some love for Novak as well," he added.

Throughout his campaign at the Australian Open 2025, Novak Djokovic received a hostile reception from the Melbourne crowd in every round he played, including the semifinal.

Meanwhile, Novak Djokovic wouldn't have expected to end his Australian Open campaign in such a disappointing manner, especially after showing incredible resilience throughout the tournament. After retiring from the semifinal, it remains uncertain when the legendary tennis player will return to action again.

Latest Videos