Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Going to keep going': Djokovic vows to peak at Roland Garros after Monte-Carlo Masters shock exit

    World number one Novak Djokovic crashed to a three-set defeat in only his fourth match of the season, falling 6-3 6-7(5) 6-1 to unseeded Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the second round of the Monte Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

    tennis 'Going to keep going': Djokovic vows to peak at Roland Garros after Monte-Carlo Masters shock exit snt
    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    Roquebrune-Cap-Martin, First Published Apr 12, 2022, 11:02 PM IST

    In what has left fans of Novak Djokovic disheartened, the World No.1 men's tennis player suffered a shocking defeat against Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in his opening clash at the Monte-Carlo Masters on Tuesday.

    The Serbian, who played in just his second tournament of the year following his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19, lost 6-3, 6-7 (5/7), 6-1 to the 46th-ranked Spaniard after dropping his serve eight times.

    "This win is so special to me because I grew up watching Nole, and I'm a big fan of his," Fokina said in his post-match interview.

    "I knew Nole didn't have the confidence because he didn't play a lot this season... I had my chances at the beginning of the match, and I took them. When he won the second set, it was tough mentally, but I worked hard to be focused. I had to be prepared for the war," he added.

    Meanwhile, the World No.1 stated, "I always believed that I could come back and win the match. I stayed there even though a lot of things were against me in terms of how I felt on court. Game-wise, physically I was just far from my best. I'm going to keep going and hopefully build my form for Roland Garros."

    "Unfortunately I'm on the shorter end of the stick, and my week ends here. I have to try to be optimistic and build, as I said, to Roland Garros and where I want to peak," he added.

    "I would like to congratulate Alejandro. He was the better player. He managed to find a better rhythm I think in the first two sets. I expected this match to be really tough match, physical battle, and that's what it was," the Serb concluded.

    Also read: Injured Rafael Nadal's French Open hopes hangs in balance

    Following this loss, fans of the 20-time Grand Slam champion expressed anguish overseeing their favourite star crash out of the first tournament of the claycourt season. Here's a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

    Earlier, the 34-year-old had stated that he plans to use the challenging experiences he has endured this year as fuel for the rest of the season.

    The 20-time Grand Slam champion was unable to defend his Australian Open title in January after being deported from the country, having initially been admitted to the tournament despite not taking the vaccine. He was also unable to play the “Sunshine Swing” in Indian Wells and Miami last month.

    “I am testing my engine, so to say, and building my game, so it will take obviously some time, some matches to really get in the groove and find the competitive play that I really need,” he said Sunday in Monte Carlo. “Roland Garros is the ultimate goal in clay court season.”

    The Serbian will need more match play before the French Open which runs May 22-June 5, and still has opportunities on clay should Djokovic opt to play some combination of Belgrade, Madrid and Rome.

    Last Updated Apr 12, 2022, 11:02 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB, Chennai-Bangalore: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube's 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy

    football Who is Lord Karan Bilimoria, the British Indian entrepreneur added to Ricketts family's Chelsea bid snt

    Who is Lord Karan Bilimoria, the British Indian entrepreneur added to Ricketts family's Chelsea bid?

    IPL 2022: DC all-rounder Axar Patel reveals story behind spelling of his name snt

    IPL 2022: DC all-rounder Axar Patel reveals story behind spelling of his name

    LNIPE students fail to topple Pro Panja PPL Champion Sachin Goyal-ayh

    LNIPE students fail to topple Pro Panja Champion Sachin Goyal

    football Ronaldo's sister defends 'most beautiful human being' after phone incident at Everton snt

    Ronaldo's sister defends 'most beautiful human being' after phone incident at Everton

    Recent Stories

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB, Chennai-Bangalore: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy-ayh

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RCB: Robin Uthappa-Shivam Dube's 165-run stand sends social media into frenzy

    After hijab halal and row over vendors BJP leader wants names of 300 roads changed in Bengaluru gcw

    After hijab, halal and row over vendors, BJP leader wants names of 300 roads changed in B'luru

    Acharya trailer Megastar Chiranjeevi Ram Charan movie a truly special film drb

    Acharya trailer: Megastar Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan’s movie a ‘truly special film’

    Milk tofu to almonds Food items to add in your diet if you are calcium deficient gcw

    Milk, tofu to almonds: Food items to add in your diet if you are calcium deficient

    Weight loss to clear skin 5 benefits of drinking pre soaked coriander seeds in morning gcw

    Weight loss to clear skin: 5 benefits of drinking pre-soaked coriander seeds in morning

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH SunRisers Hyderabad - GT Gujarat Titans Rashid Khan-ayh

    IPL 2022: It was a beautiful feeling playing against SRH - GT's Rashid Khan

    Video Icon
    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise-ycb

    Sandalwood superstar Darshan attends Iftar, shuts up those trying to polarise

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: WE KEEP ON FIGHTING, WE KEEP ON FINDING A WAY - MI Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah-ayh

    IPL 2022: "We keep on fighting, we keep on finding a way" - MI's Jasprit Bumrah

    Video Icon
    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Day after Pokhran test, HELINA guided missile fired in Ladakh

    Video Icon
    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2's Miss Hairan track; Watch - gps

    AR Rahman praises Tiger Shroff for crooning Heropanti 2’s Miss Hairan track; Watch

    Video Icon